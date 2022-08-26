Read full article on original website
Hillsboro gets past Lincolnwood
HILLSBORO — The Lincolnwood girls golf team traveled to Hillsboro to take on the ‘Toppers on Monday, August 29. The head to head matchup went down to the wherewith the Lancers catching a total of 247 and Hillsboro snagging the victory with 233. Jhia Walker notched the low...
Lincolnwood Lancer’s victory over Athens Warriors
ATHENS —The Lincolnwood volleyball team took their talents to Athens on Monday evening. They dropped the first set, 14-25, but then kicked themselves into gear and won the next two, 25-19 and 26- 24. Coming out on top and continuing their 3-game winning streak as to start the 2022 season.
Pana man charged with meth possession in Shelby County
PANA — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced Monday, Daniel Durbin, 40, of Pana, was charged with the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with prior unlawful possession of methamphetamine conviction, a Class 3 Felony. If convicted, the sentencing range is two to 10 years in the...
Behind Closed Doors: What’s in store for the 100 E. Market building?
“It has been said that, at it’s best, preservation engages the past in a conversation with the present over a mutual concern for the future.” — William Murtagh, the rst keeper of the National Register of Historic Places. TAYLORVILLE — The building located at 100 E. Market...
