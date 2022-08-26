ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett asking more questions about offense, better prepared

 5 days ago
ATHENS — Kirby Smart says this is the best quarterback room he’s ever had at Georgia, and Stetson Bennett’s improved football study habits are likely part of the reason why the head coach feels that way.

“I’m excited to see him go play,” Smart said on The Buck Belue Show on 680 The Fan on Thursday.

“He’s done a really good job this camp of being detailed in his organization and detailed in his preparation.”

The last time the 24-year-old, sixth-year senior took the field in a game he was the winning QB in the CFP Championship game over Alabama, overcoming a slow start with a strong fourth quarter that saw him go 4-of-4 on his passes.

But the last time Bennett was in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, things didn’t go so well in a 41-24 loss to the Tide in the SEC Championship Game, with turnovers and struggles in the passing game.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
