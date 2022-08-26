ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN lays out why Oregon opener is key for Georgia football College Football Playoff return

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
We are now less than 10 days from the start of Georgia’s season. And the biggest game on Georgia’s schedule for this season is very likely the season-opener against Oregon.

The Ducks are the highest-ranked team on Georgia’s schedule, as the Ducks will start the season as the No. 11 team in the country. It will be a neutral-site game, though Georgia fans will be well represented in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Georgia is a heavy favorite in the opener against the Ducks, with some sportsbooks having Georgia as a 17.5-point favorite. But this is not a game Georgia can afford to play around in. The Ducks are still one of the more talented teams in the country, even with all the turnover in going from Mario Cristobal to Dan Lanning.

A loss in the opener could be damaging to Georgia’s playoff chances, largely because of what the Bulldogs would have to do the rest of the way. That is how ESPN’s Heather Dinich sees it, as she laid out a list of 20 College Football Playoff contenders.

960 The Ref

