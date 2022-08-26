LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team downed Bay in straight sets on Tuesday night to open rivalry week between the two high schools. The Dolphins improved to 3-0 and will return to action with a road tournament this weekend. The Tornadoes fell to 0-3 and will host Crestview on Thursday, September 1.

