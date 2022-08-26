Read full article on original website
Mosley downs Bay in straight sets to open rivalry week
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team downed Bay in straight sets on Tuesday night to open rivalry week between the two high schools. The Dolphins improved to 3-0 and will return to action with a road tournament this weekend. The Tornadoes fell to 0-3 and will host Crestview on Thursday, September 1.
Second half surge lifts Tea Area girls past SFC
It was a battle of Class 'A' Girls soccer powers as Sioux Falls Christian visited Tea Area. The Titans would pull away with three second half goals en route to the 3-0 victory.
Steven Wilson seals eNASCAR playoffs’ top seed with third win
Steven Wilson earned his third victory of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series on Tuesday at a virtual Darlington (S.C.) Raceway,
