Machine Head drop sprawling new album ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN, share melodic fifth single, NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS

Now touring with Pearl Jam, the guitarist said that producers got in the way of the Chili Peppers "truly making great music" during his decade-long tenure in the band. Since his departure from the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2019, electric guitar player Josh Klinghoffer has kept plenty busy, touring with Pearl Jam (both as their opening act and as a live member of the band) and with Eddie Vedder's solo band.

