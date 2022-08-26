Machine Head drop sprawling new album ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN, share melodic fifth single, NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Fender’s latest Chicago Music Exchange-exclusive Telecasters have a secret finish that reveals itself the older the guitars get
Available in Shell Pink, Surf Green, Daphne Blue and more, the '68-inspired models feature Paisley or Flower wallpaper artwork underneath their extra-thin nitrocellulose lacquer. Fender and Chicago Music Exchange have teamed up for another range of exclusive electric guitars, which looks to be the pair’s most unique collection to date....
Guitar World Magazine
Zakk Wylde will use Dimebag Darrell’s guitar gear on Pantera's reunion tour
Dimebag's longtime guitar tech Grady Champion has signed up for the tour, and was given access to Dimebag's gear by the late guitarist's girlfriend and estate trustee. The late Dimebag Darrell’s former guitar tech Grady Champion has revealed Zakk Wylde will be using some of Dimebag’s gear for the upcoming Pantera reunion tour.
Guitar World Magazine
Ozzy Osbourne hints at future tour: “If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I’ll still be back the next day”
The Prince of Darkness also mentions a possible solo album with his former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi. At 73 years old, and having suffered with Parkinson’s Disease since 2003, the rock ‘n’ roll world would understand if Ozzy Osbourne hung up his boots. But the Prince of Darkness’s musical fire continues to burn bright.
Guitar World Magazine
John Mayer used this $58 delay pedal during the Born and Raised and Paradise Valley world tour
Though he’s no stranger to budget gear – he once made an Epiphone Les Paul and Roland combo amp sound like a million dollars – John Mayer is often associated with the best equipment money can buy. After all, this is the man who once had a...
Guitar World Magazine
Gibson recreates two of Noel Gallagher’s prized guitars with 1960 ES-355 and Epiphone Riviera signature models
The premium limited-edition Murphy Lab model and more affordable Epiphone alternative revive the Oasis co-founder's go-to touring instrument and early favorite. After multiple teases, Gibson has finally unveiled two all-new Noel Gallagher signature guitars: a replica of his late ‘80s Epiphone Riviera and a recreation of his number one 1960 ES-355.
Guitar World Magazine
Jim Root's first-ever Charvel signature model has officially landed
The Slipknot man's Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR arrives alongside his existing lineup of Fender signatures, and retains the same minimalist aesthetic and control layout. The Jim Root Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR – the Slipknot guitarist's first-ever signature guitar with Charvel – has officially landed.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Robben Ford take his signature PRS guitar for a debut spin at intimate Helsinki club gig
Boasting an oversized headstock, a pair of humbuckers branded with Ford’s personal seal, and a pickup-splitting mini-toggle, the guitar was used for the entirety of the maestro's set. Last June, electric guitar virtuoso Robben Ford took to social media to show off a six-string that very much appeared to...
Guitar World Magazine
Manson Guitar Works Oryx VI review
Undeniable build quality, smart design and versatile sonic options make the Oryx a compelling instrument for progressive guitarists. Cohesive player-led design. Exceptionally detailed and considered build. +. Surprisingly versatile pickups, especially paired with the series/parallel Free-Way switch. Cons. - By design, it’s aimed at the ‘progressive’ player.
Guitar World Magazine
Gibson Gene Simmons G2 Thunderbird review
Gene Simmons has played all sorts of instruments over the years, from the Charlie LoBue custom bass guitar heard on the early Kiss albums to his own Punisher and Axe signatures, although for a while in the mid-’70s Simmons did experiment with Gibson Grabbers and Rippers. Last year’s news...
Guitar World Magazine
How wild gear changeups, Irish guitar lessons and "way too much" Boss Metal Zone helped Russian Circles make their heaviest album yet
Mike Sullivan details working with Kurt Ballou on Gnosis, how the band's gear theft impacted his guitar rig and why there's no such thing as bad tone. Russian Circles have come back swinging from the pandemic. Their new record, Gnosis, is their most unapologetically heavy yet. That's saying something, because their last album, 2019's Blood Year, was already crushing.
Guitar World Magazine
Yes announce 50th anniversary Close To The Edge American tour
The fall tour will see Jay Schellen take the place of the late Alan White on drums, and is dedicated to White's memory. Yes have announced a fall 2022 American tour that will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their landmark 1972 album, Close To The Edge. Set to begin on...
Guitar World Magazine
Randy Jackson on his return to Journey, what makes a great bassist, and playing football with James Jamerson and Jaco Pastorius
Journey are back with a new album made with the returning Randy Jackson, whose story goes beyond bass. A&R, TV star, producer, entrepreneur... And to 40 million TV viewers, he’s the man who sat next to Simon Cowell on American Idol. Randy Jackson, born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in...
Guitar World Magazine
Josh Klinghoffer: "Rick Rubin was way more a hindrance than a help" on Red Hot Chili Peppers' I’m With You
Now touring with Pearl Jam, the guitarist said that producers got in the way of the Chili Peppers "truly making great music" during his decade-long tenure in the band. Since his departure from the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2019, electric guitar player Josh Klinghoffer has kept plenty busy, touring with Pearl Jam (both as their opening act and as a live member of the band) and with Eddie Vedder's solo band.
Guitar World Magazine
November 2022 Guitar World lesson videos
November 2022 Guitar World lesson videos
Harley Benton MR-Modern review
Harley Benton MR-Modern review
This is quite a Fender-rooted instrument that’s very tidy for the money, even though that shape does seem a little bulky. An affordable offset with a difference and plenty of modding potential. (opens in new tab)at Thomann (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Thomann (opens in new...
