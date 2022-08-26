Read full article on original website
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Feds cite efforts to ‘obstruct’ probe of docs at Trump home
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it had uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The assertion was made in a court filing Tuesday night that lays out the most detailed chronology to date...
Justice Department Offers Scathing Response to Trump: ‘Those Records Do Not Belong to Him’
The Justice Department came out swinging against former President Donald Trump late Tuesday night, in a scathing court filing to block him from getting his stuff back from the Mar-a-Lago search by stating flatly that “those records do not belong to him.”In the 36-page document, the DOJ argued that Trump lacks any ability to even ask for a federal judge to step in and oversee the seizure of sensitive documents that were kept unsecured at Trump’s oceanfront mansion in South Florida.The DOJ also revealed why Trump is being investigated for violating a federal law that prohibits destroying government records, cited...
