ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
allongeorgia.com

North Georgia Cruisers and Summerville Main Street Team Up to Host Car Show and Cowboy Festival Saturday, September 3

The North Georgia Cruisers are proud to present a Labor Day Weekend Car and Truck Show on Saturday, September 3 at the Chattooga County Agricultural Center, located at 33 Middle School Rd. Summerville, Ga. Proceeds from this event will to benefit various area needy programs. Combined with the car and truck show will also be the Cowboy and Western Heritage Festival, lending great opportunity for families, car and truck enthusiasts, and fans of the cowboy and western era to enjoy some good food, kid’s entertainment, and celebrate cars and trucks of the past and present.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Shields-Etheridge Heritage Farm, Jackson County

This property was originally settled by Joseph Shields and sons James and Patrick in 1802. With two slaves, they cleared and cultivated the land. When Joseph died in 1818, he willed the land to his son, James and by 1860, 20 enslaved people worked the land. James died in 1863...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, GA
Government
County
Cherokee County, GA
Canton, GA
Society
City
Canton, GA
Cherokee County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Cherokee County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Johnston
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim

Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville house fire injures 2 adults, 2 children

Four people were injured in a house fire in Gainesville Tuesday night. Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger said two adult patients and two pediatric patients were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries. Emergency personnel were dispatched at 10:50 p.m. to the single-story home...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Eater

A Longtime Sandy Springs Pub Closes, While an Alpharetta Restaurant Changes Ownership

Longtime bar and pub the Rusty Nail is now closed after 44 years in Sandy Springs. Last call for the Roswell Road pub just south of the Chattahoochee River took place on August 20. According to Tomorrow’s New Today, the property is currently under contract and a portion of that property is slated to become a new restaurant. No further details are available at this time.
ALPHARETTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#School Children#Thrift Shop#The League#Charity#Ways And Means Committee
accesswdun.com

Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish home fire

Crews from Hall County Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a home fire about 11 a.m. Monday on Hidden Hollow Drive in Gainesville. Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger said witnesses reported smoke was coming from the attic. When responders arrived, they entered the home and extinguished the fire quickly. The...
HALL COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Monday August 29

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday August 29 due to expected isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the region. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this...
COBB COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Baldwin resident warns council people ‘are going to move’ if city raises taxes

Baldwin resident Debbie Satterfield is worried. The city council is considering raising taxes and she says, if they do, it will hurt a lot of people. “I think I can financially do it, but I know lots of other people it’s going to be a strain on them and their families,” Satterfield told council members during a public hearing Monday night. “It’s really going to hurt a lot of people.”
BALDWIN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
vanishinggeorgia.com

Folk Victorian House, Jefferson

This is now home to the office of the Presbyterian church, located next door. Jefferson Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
JEFFERSON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy