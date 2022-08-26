One of the more beloved and recent traditions in Baylor football appears to be continuing into the 2022 season. Started during the Matt Rhule era, and continuing with Dave Aranda, Baylor Football hands out single digit jersey numbers to the “toughest, hardest-working, most-competitive players” on the team. The recipients are decided through a vote done by their peers on the team, and are not guaranteed year over year (or game over game as we have seen in the past). Baylor fans know when they see a player wearing a single digit on the field, that player is in rare air amongst their teammates.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO