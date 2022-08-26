Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourdailybears.com
2022 Baylor Football Single Digit Numbers Awarded
One of the more beloved and recent traditions in Baylor football appears to be continuing into the 2022 season. Started during the Matt Rhule era, and continuing with Dave Aranda, Baylor Football hands out single digit jersey numbers to the “toughest, hardest-working, most-competitive players” on the team. The recipients are decided through a vote done by their peers on the team, and are not guaranteed year over year (or game over game as we have seen in the past). Baylor fans know when they see a player wearing a single digit on the field, that player is in rare air amongst their teammates.
ourdailybears.com
PODCAST: Travis Roeder Previews the Baylor Defense in 2022
Coffey’s return is just around the corner, but in the meantime, Travis Roeder rejoins the podcast to break down the 2022 defense for the Baylor Bears. We’re talking about the depth chart, what we can expect from this defense, and why Travis thinks it has the potential to compete at the highest level of college football. It’s a fun time!
ourdailybears.com
DBR: Tuesday, August 30th, 2022
After their win over #3 ranked Wisconsin, Baylor moved up to #9 in this week’s AVCA Poll. Other Big 12 teams in the Top 25 include Texas (#1) and Kansas (#20). Yesterday, the depth chart for Baylor’s upcoming matchup against Albany on Saturday was released. Single Digits Awarded.
ourdailybears.com
Baylor Releases Depth Chart for Albany
Baylor takes the field for the first time in the 2022 season a little over five days from now against the Great Danes of the State University of New York at Albany, and though with Blake Shapen ensconced at QB, we don’t have the same intrigue at that position as, say, Michigan, there was reason to be curious about what today’s release might look like. Here’s what Baylor put out, courtesy of our friend Travis Roeder on Twitter (and also available here for your viewing pleasure):
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourdailybears.com
DBR: Monday, August 29th, 2022
In the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge this weekend, Baylor dropped their first game to Minnesota but bounced back big with a 3-2 victory over Wisconsin, the #3 ranked defending national champions. Class of ‘24 Commitment for Baylor Basketball. This weekend, Jason Asemota announced his commitment to Baylor. The Arizona...
Comments / 0