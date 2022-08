Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival to Host Event on the Akron Innerbelt. Akron, Ohio, August 25, 2022 — The Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival, hosted by Open Tone Music, is scheduled to take place September 8-10, 2022 in Akron. On Saturday, September 10 from 11am-2pm, guests can join the festival on the decommissioned portion of the Akron Innerbelt for a unique, free musical and cultural experience. The event will feature music from the Ronell Regis Group and the James Gaiters Quartet Soul Revival. A panel discussion will be held between musical sets to discuss the history of music in the area where the Innerbelt now sits.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO