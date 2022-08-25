ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

nwsportsmanmag.com

Buoy 10 Chinook Retention To Close After Tuesday

THE FOLLOWING ARE PRESS RELEASES FROM WDFW AND ODFW. WDFW News Release: Buoy 10 fishery closing to Chinook retention; coho retention remains open. Fishery managers from Washington and Oregon announced Monday that the Columbia River’s Buoy 10 fishery will close for Chinook salmon retention beginning Wednesday, Aug. 31. The...
CHINOOK, WA
KING 5

Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
EVERETT, WA
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
NEWStalk 870

Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?

I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
SPOKANE, WA
travelweekly.com

Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field

Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
EVERETT, WA
NEWStalk 870

Crazy! It’s Illegal To Carry This In Your Truck Bed In Washington State

Chances are if you live in Washington State, someone you live next to has a truck. Heck, almost everyone I know owns a truck except for me. I was just asking my neighbor if we could use his truck to unload some stuff at the dump that has been in my backyard forever. After making some comment about how "he's been lookin' at that stuff long enough", he started explaining what we would have to do to secure the load to be safe. Turns out, not just "what you carry" but "how you carry it" is a big deal in Washington State.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
WASHINGTON STATE
beachconnection.net

Feeding Frenzy in One Oregon Coast Town Could Mean Humpback Whales Coming

(Seaside, Oregon) – Pelicans in the north Oregon coast town of Seaside are having a field day at the mouth of the Necanicum River and the estuaries, according to local residents. There's a bit of a feeding frenzy going on, with a good run of anchovies, which brings out the birds in droves. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe)
Social Security payments likely to increase by hundreds

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pixabay/Creative Commons) Here's some good news if you are on Social Security. Despite what was recently shared by Senator Lindsey Graham about having to pay more into Social Security and get lower payments in a recent article, the truth is Social Security income is very likely going up for participants.
WASHINGTON STATE

