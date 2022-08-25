Read full article on original website
nwsportsmanmag.com
Buoy 10 Chinook Retention To Close After Tuesday
THE FOLLOWING ARE PRESS RELEASES FROM WDFW AND ODFW. WDFW News Release: Buoy 10 fishery closing to Chinook retention; coho retention remains open. Fishery managers from Washington and Oregon announced Monday that the Columbia River’s Buoy 10 fishery will close for Chinook salmon retention beginning Wednesday, Aug. 31. The...
Washington Man Survives Cougar Encounter At Olympic National Park
'It’s one of them life or death situations.'
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?
I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
travelweekly.com
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field
Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
Could This Possibly Be the Most Overrated Attraction in Washington State?
One Of Washington State's Beloved Attractions Might Be Overrated. If you have ever been to Seattle, there is one Washington State attraction that is beloved by some and disgusting to others. It might be in some people's eyes, the most overrated attraction in Washington State. This Washington Destination Is In...
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
Crazy! It’s Illegal To Carry This In Your Truck Bed In Washington State
Chances are if you live in Washington State, someone you live next to has a truck. Heck, almost everyone I know owns a truck except for me. I was just asking my neighbor if we could use his truck to unload some stuff at the dump that has been in my backyard forever. After making some comment about how "he's been lookin' at that stuff long enough", he started explaining what we would have to do to secure the load to be safe. Turns out, not just "what you carry" but "how you carry it" is a big deal in Washington State.
nbcrightnow.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
beachconnection.net
Feeding Frenzy in One Oregon Coast Town Could Mean Humpback Whales Coming
(Seaside, Oregon) – Pelicans in the north Oregon coast town of Seaside are having a field day at the mouth of the Necanicum River and the estuaries, according to local residents. There's a bit of a feeding frenzy going on, with a good run of anchovies, which brings out the birds in droves. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe)
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 23, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
KOMO News
Minnesota man dies after jumping off 40-foot cliff at Olympic National Park
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Minnesota man visiting Washington state died Tuesday after jumping off a 40-foot cliff at Lake Crescent. Olympic National Park officials say Tou Yang, 43, was at Lake Crescent around 11:30 a.m. at the popular Devil’s Punchbowl location on the lake. Yang jumped off...
Hiker found dead at bottom of Oregon cliff, the second death in the area in less than a week
The body of a hiker was found Wednesday at the bottom of a cliff in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge, local authorities said, marking the second time in less than a week that a hiker has died in the area. Dispatchers received a report of a body on the Angel's Rest...
AOL Corp
Pasco 16-year-old crashes at 3 a.m. fleeing WSP trooper. His friends are in the hospital
Two crashes near the Tri-Cities on Monday morning have injured a motorcyclist and two teens. The first happened just before 3 a.m. when a 16-year-old Pasco teen lost control on an exit ramp while trying to outrun a Washington State Patrol trooper in a marked car with the lights and sirens activated.
Social Security payments likely to increase by hundreds
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pixabay/Creative Commons) Here's some good news if you are on Social Security. Despite what was recently shared by Senator Lindsey Graham about having to pay more into Social Security and get lower payments in a recent article, the truth is Social Security income is very likely going up for participants.
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
