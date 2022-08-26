ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazareth, PA

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Sharks begin NEC defense with 2-0 start

After receiving a red card at the end of Long Island University’s historic run in the NCAA College Cup last year, junior forward Emil Jaaskelainen was denied the opportunity to begin this season playing alongside his teammates last week in Brookville, N.Y. He made up for lost time in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Examiner

Villanova defends using preferred pronouns, saying it affirms Catholic teaching

The Catholic Villanova University is defending guidance it released this month that pushes faculty and staff to promote "gender inclusivity" and maintain a policy of preferred pronouns in the classroom. The "Gender Inclusive Practices Guide" was released this month and was developed by the university's Office of Diversity, Equity, and...
VILLANOVA, PA
New Jersey Globe

Verona man running for U.S. Senate in Georgia in dead heat, poll shows

A new Emerson College poll has former Verona resident Herschel Walker with a two percentage points lead, within the margin of error, in a race for a United States Senate seat in Georgia. Walker leads incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock , 46%-44%, in a poll conducted on August 28-29. “Walker leads...
VERONA, NJ
lvpnews.com

City funeral director honored for service

Louis C. James of Bethlehem, a licensed Pennsylvania funeral director for 25 years, was honored for dedicated professional service by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association (PFDA). The award was presented by Frank Kapr, PFDA president, at a special recognition ceremony event at the 139th annual PFDA Convention & Expo. James...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

WORKSHOP ON CLIMATE MOBILIZATION ACT: City Councilmember Lincoln Restler (D-33) is partnering with NYC Accelerator to host a workshop for building owners and managers on the Climate Mobilization Act (Local Law 97). This landmark piece of legislation aims to limit carbon emissions from buildings over 25,000 sq. ft., with the goal of reducing total building emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and, locally, to successfully implement the law in the 33rd Councilmanic District, which Restler serves.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

St. John’s University had poor timing for closure of Staten Island campus announcement | Our Opinion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- College isn’t easy. Neither is the process of choosing the educational institution that’s right for you. The year-long process often consists of taking entrance exams, applying to several colleges and eagerly awaiting acceptances. Imagine getting into the college of your dreams – maybe with a sizeable scholarship – to find out two weeks before you’re supposed to start your freshman year that the university you chose is closing.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WHYY

New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse

There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
CHERRY HILL, NJ
#Linus School Sports#Furman University#New York Knicks#Track And Field#Columbia University#American Football#Highschoolsports#Nazareth High School#Defriestas#Psal#The Plains College#Revson Fellowship#The Academic Counseling
wlvr.org

Allentown Fair, opening this week, plows ahead after pandemic pauses

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Great Allentown Fair is making a big comeback this week with its 170th year of celebrations, but also is addressing some potential concerns along the way. Featuring grandstand stage headliners such as The Dropkick Murphys and Cole Swindell as well as staple events like the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WOLF

St. Luke's Monroe Campus expansion groundbreaking

STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — St. Luke’s University Health Network officially broke ground today on its new four-story, 165,000-square-foot patient care building at its Monroe Campus. Located just off Route 611 in Stroudsburg, St. Luke’s Monroe Campus welcomed its first patients in 2016. A ceremony to mark...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Bitterness lingers over St. Luke’s parking appeal in Palmerton

A Palmerton business owner is still upset with the borough zoning officer’s recent decision to allow overflow parking for St. Luke’s clients. Chip Solt, owner of Joey B’s, told borough council on Thursday that the lack of parking during the day was a contributing factor in his decision to end lunch service at his restaurant at 638 Delaware Ave.
PALMERTON, PA
CBS Philly

Concern rises after study finds 50% of homes tested in Hamilton Township positive for legionnaires disease

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, are concerned about bacteria in the water, especially in homes and businesses serviced by Trenton Water Works. A study found that 50% of homes tested were positive for the legionella bacteria, which can cause legionnaires disease. Trenton Water Works is aware of the problem and has been working on the issue since 2020. It is safe to drink, but there are concerns certain residents might be at risk. This is a warning about legionnaires disease. People can get infected when they inhale contaminated water droplets. Health officials say the risk is low, but they...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ

