This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Sharks begin NEC defense with 2-0 start
After receiving a red card at the end of Long Island University’s historic run in the NCAA College Cup last year, junior forward Emil Jaaskelainen was denied the opportunity to begin this season playing alongside his teammates last week in Brookville, N.Y. He made up for lost time in...
Washington Examiner
Villanova defends using preferred pronouns, saying it affirms Catholic teaching
The Catholic Villanova University is defending guidance it released this month that pushes faculty and staff to promote "gender inclusivity" and maintain a policy of preferred pronouns in the classroom. The "Gender Inclusive Practices Guide" was released this month and was developed by the university's Office of Diversity, Equity, and...
Stabbing within Easton High wrestling ‘family’ shocks ex-coach
Former Easton Area High School wrestling coach Steve Powell was shocked to learn that Palmer Township police have charged one of his former athletes with attempted homicide. Powell said he was just as stunned that the victim was the wrestler’s father, who years back also spent time in the Easton wrestling room.
High school football rankings: A new No. 1 after Week 1
It didn’t take long for a major disruption to hit the lehighvalleylive.com high school football rankings. Emmaus prevailed over Freedom in a clash of top-ranked squads. The Green Hornets are the new No. 1 going into Week 2.
Low enrollment for first-year and transfer students at Rutgers-Camden causing major concerns
Rutgers-Camden is experiencing a 27% decrease in enrollment for first-year and transfer students, raising concerns among faculty about how it will impact course offerings and employment. According to data from Rutgers AAUP-AFT, the union representing full-time faculty, as of Aug. 15, the number of first-year and transfer students at Rutgers-Camden...
New Jersey Globe
Verona man running for U.S. Senate in Georgia in dead heat, poll shows
A new Emerson College poll has former Verona resident Herschel Walker with a two percentage points lead, within the margin of error, in a race for a United States Senate seat in Georgia. Walker leads incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock , 46%-44%, in a poll conducted on August 28-29. “Walker leads...
Salon chain is thriving in the Lehigh Valley, opening 3rd Nazareth area site and planning 4th
A salon chain with a focus on the latest techniques and trends recently opened its third site, in Lower Nazareth Township, and has plans for a fourth Lehigh Valley location in the near future. J. Morgan Salon Co. opened its north location in early July at Lower Nazareth Commons, 3770...
lvpnews.com
City funeral director honored for service
Louis C. James of Bethlehem, a licensed Pennsylvania funeral director for 25 years, was honored for dedicated professional service by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association (PFDA). The award was presented by Frank Kapr, PFDA president, at a special recognition ceremony event at the 139th annual PFDA Convention & Expo. James...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Wednesday, August 31, 2022
WORKSHOP ON CLIMATE MOBILIZATION ACT: City Councilmember Lincoln Restler (D-33) is partnering with NYC Accelerator to host a workshop for building owners and managers on the Climate Mobilization Act (Local Law 97). This landmark piece of legislation aims to limit carbon emissions from buildings over 25,000 sq. ft., with the goal of reducing total building emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and, locally, to successfully implement the law in the 33rd Councilmanic District, which Restler serves.
St. John’s University had poor timing for closure of Staten Island campus announcement | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- College isn’t easy. Neither is the process of choosing the educational institution that’s right for you. The year-long process often consists of taking entrance exams, applying to several colleges and eagerly awaiting acceptances. Imagine getting into the college of your dreams – maybe with a sizeable scholarship – to find out two weeks before you’re supposed to start your freshman year that the university you chose is closing.
New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse
There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Threat by former student prompts increased security at Lehigh University
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A threat has Lehigh University on high alert on Monday. University police were notified Sunday night of a specific threat made by a former student towards a group of current students, the school said in an alert just before 11 a.m. Monday. The student, Muhamad Diop, was...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept. 2-8)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz,” through Oct. 17. National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St. nmih.org, 610-694-6644.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Nitschmann Middle School has AC problem for first day of school
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's back to school for kids in the Bethlehem Area School District, but one school is having a bit of a hiccup for the first day. Nitschmann Middle School is having an issue with its air conditioning system, the district said Sunday night. Students there should wear...
wlvr.org
Allentown Fair, opening this week, plows ahead after pandemic pauses
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Great Allentown Fair is making a big comeback this week with its 170th year of celebrations, but also is addressing some potential concerns along the way. Featuring grandstand stage headliners such as The Dropkick Murphys and Cole Swindell as well as staple events like the...
WOLF
St. Luke's Monroe Campus expansion groundbreaking
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — St. Luke’s University Health Network officially broke ground today on its new four-story, 165,000-square-foot patient care building at its Monroe Campus. Located just off Route 611 in Stroudsburg, St. Luke’s Monroe Campus welcomed its first patients in 2016. A ceremony to mark...
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year
Times News
Bitterness lingers over St. Luke’s parking appeal in Palmerton
A Palmerton business owner is still upset with the borough zoning officer’s recent decision to allow overflow parking for St. Luke’s clients. Chip Solt, owner of Joey B’s, told borough council on Thursday that the lack of parking during the day was a contributing factor in his decision to end lunch service at his restaurant at 638 Delaware Ave.
Win a Pair of Tickets to the 2022 Bethlehem Fair
Happy Fair Season! One of my favorite things about this time of year is the different fairs that pop up all over. Different foods, vendors, rides and events. It's bound to be a good time. Well, we want to hook our listeners up with a pair of tickets to attend...
Concern rises after study finds 50% of homes tested in Hamilton Township positive for legionnaires disease
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, are concerned about bacteria in the water, especially in homes and businesses serviced by Trenton Water Works. A study found that 50% of homes tested were positive for the legionella bacteria, which can cause legionnaires disease. Trenton Water Works is aware of the problem and has been working on the issue since 2020. It is safe to drink, but there are concerns certain residents might be at risk. This is a warning about legionnaires disease. People can get infected when they inhale contaminated water droplets. Health officials say the risk is low, but they...
