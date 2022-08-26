Read full article on original website
WWE teases a big match, babyface turn incoming
Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, it was teased again that Sami Zayn will turn babyface after The Bloodline turns on him. Zayn was in the ring with The Usos talking about Roman Reigns' title reign. Zayn said that Reigns appointed him to be the master of ceremonies on Friday night. Kevin Owens came out to object to The Usos saying that they run Raw.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Manchester, NH (8/28): Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
On August 28, WWE held a Sunday Stunner from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. The results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.com, are as follows:. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) defeated The Street Profits. Ciampa defeated Cedric Alexander. Asuka & Alexa Bliss (w/ WWE RAW Women’s Champion...
