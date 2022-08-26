Read full article on original website
NPR
How U.S. allies view the country a year after its withdraw from Afghanistan
It has been a year since the U.S. withdrew its troops from Afghanistan. Some of the United States' strongest allies were vocal in their criticism, but how do they view the U.S. today?. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. One year ago tomorrow, on August 30, 2021, the final U.S. troops left Afghanistan....
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
NPR
Why Americans haven't been convinced on cryptocurrency
It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. And I'm Leila Fadel. A recent Pew Research survey found that despite a high-profile ad blitz, just 16% of Americans say they've invested in, traded or used cryptocurrency. Among those who invested, nearly half say they did worse than they expected. The crypto market has rebounded from a, quote, "crypto winter" - basically, a bear market - up from a low of $100 billion to about $1 trillion now. But why have some people invested and others have not? Joining us is Cleve Mesidor. She's the executive director of the nonprofit Blockchain Foundation and author of "THE CLEVOLUTION: My Quest For Justice In Politics & Crypto." Good morning.
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
NPR
Millions are displaced from flooding in Pakistan, but one city has avoided the worst
A third of Pakistan is under water from catastrophic flooding. Nowshera, in northwestern Pakistan, has managed to avoid the worst losses — thanks in part to the efforts of a local official. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Pakistan is in the grips of catastrophic flooding. Officials say one-third of the country...
NPR
Ukraine wants the EU to ban Russian tourists
Ukraine is asking the European Union to stop allowing Russian citizens to travel there as tourists. As Teri Schultz reports, European governments on the border with Russia are on board and asking the rest of the EU to join the effort. TERI SCHULTZ, BYLINE: Why should Russian citizens get to...
NPR
Morning news brief
Hard to imagine in these last days of summer, but we are heading for a third COVID winter. And the federal government is preparing. The Food and Drug Administration this week is expected to authorize the first updated COVID-19 vaccine since the pandemic began. These shots target the omicron variant.
NPR
A former U.S. special forces translator reflects on the fall of Kabul
An Afghan American naval reservist and non-profit founder reflects on the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, one year later. One year ago today, the United States completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The U.S. airlifted out more than 100,000 civilians, including many Afghans who aided the United States during its 20-year war. Others still want out. And we talked with some during our recent reporting there. Safi Rauf is trying to help them.
NPR
Officials call the Pakistan floods that killed over 1,000 a climate nightmare
More than 1,000 people have died from widespread flooding in Pakistan. Officials are blaming climate change for the country's heaviest rains since the early 1960s. Monsoon rains are a normal part of life in South Asia, but the monsoon rains of recent days have not been normal at all. STEVE...
NPR
The International Atomic Energy Agency is on a risky mission in Ukraine
The International Atomic Energy Agency is on a risky mission. A team of experts reportedly arrived in Ukraine and could begin to inspect Europe's largest nuclear plant later this week. Repeated shelling around the Zaporizhzhia plant raises the threat of a nuclear disaster for southern Ukraine and beyond. So what can the inspectors do in the middle of a war zone? Joining us now by Skype is Olli Heinonen. He is a former deputy director of the International Atomic Energy Agency. He's now a fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington. Good morning.
NPR
Middle East
Violence in Baghdad has now killed at least two dozen people and injured hundreds in the last two days. Supporters of the popular cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, some of them armed, clashed with Iraqi security forces, which include members of Iran-backed militias. The fighting comes as a result of a deadlock in forming a government some 10 months after parliamentary elections. There's a split between Sadr and Iran-backed groups. Sadr has now told his supporters to end their protests and to leave government areas that they have occupied. To understand more about the situation, we have reached Sarhang Hamasaeed, the Middle East Program's director for the United States Institute of Peace. Welcome.
U.N. monitors head to Ukrainian nuclear plant caught in storm of shelling
Heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has raised international concern over a potential catastrophe.
NPR
The life and legacy of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev
According to various Russian state media accounts, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died at the age of 91 after a long illness. Gorbachev played a pivotal role in ending the Cold War, and many blame him for the collapse of the Soviet Union, which he had tried to reform. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1990.
NPR
Ukraine begins offensive in south to take back territory from Russia
The Ukrainian military says it is beginning attacks in the southern part of the country to take back territory captured by the Russians. Ukrainian officials have talked about a major counteroffensive for months, but the military has failed to recapture much territory. For more on what's happening on the ground...
Inflation hits 9.1% in countries using euro currency
LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency hit another record in August, fueled by soaring energy prices mainly driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 9.1%, up from 8.9% in July, according to the latest figures released Wednesday by the European Union statistics agency Eurostat. Inflation is at the highest levels since record-keeping for the euro began in 1997. Prices are also rising in many other countries as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on, triggering unprecedented increases for energy and food that are squeezing household finances. This summer has seen a wave of protests and strikes around the world by workers pushing for higher wages and people fed up with the high cost of living.
NPR
Early monsoon rains have wrought devastating flooding throughout Pakistan
When we haven't been talking this summer about extreme drought, we've been talking about extreme flooding. The latter is what's happening now in many parts of Pakistan. Huge monsoon rains have led to flooding that has killed over 1,100 people in the country since June. About half a million people are displaced and living in refugee camps now. Many more are with friends or relatives. And more heavy rain is expected in September. Farah Naureen is the Mercy Corps director for Pakistan. She joins us now from Islamabad, Pakistan. Welcome.
NPR
A drought in Canada is making it impossible to find mustard in France
For months, French shoppers have been complaining about a lack of mustard on the shelves. The shortages have largely been caused by a drought in Canada, the world's largest exporter of mustard seeds. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. For months, shoppers in France have been worrying about a severe mustard shortage. Emma...
NPR
International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
An international mission to understand what exactly is happening at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is reportedly getting underway. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency tweeted out a photo of the team that's heading to southern Ukraine, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. This comes amid renewed shelling at the facility and mounting fears over a potential nuclear accident. NPR's Elissa Nadworny reports from Dnipro, Ukraine.
NPR
Nord Stream closing for maintenance; Andrew Tate, explained
Russia is set to shut its key Nord Stream natural gas pipeline to Europe for maintenance Wednesday, intensifying Europe's energy concerns. Host of Public Radio's "Full Disclosure" Roben Farzad joins us. And, influencer Andrew Tate calls himself the "king of toxic masculinity." He's recently been banned from YouTube and TikTok,...
