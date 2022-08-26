ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

Jimmie Davis Bridge Latest Developments

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson told KEEL News on Wednesday morning, that they will re-issue the Notice of Intent, (NOI) for the Jimmie Davis Bridge project. The NOI is expected to be released later today. “The decision to re-issue the notice of intent is made...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Louisiana audit shows numerous issues with city of Shreveport’s finances

(The Center Square) — A recent audit for the city of Shreveport uncovered numerous issues, from delayed bank reconciliations to incorrect employee information to late financial filings with the state. An independent audit for Shreveport published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor last week highlighted a total of seven findings...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Willis-Knighton Health System responds to City of Shreveport news release

In response to the City of Shreveport’s news release regarding the City’s proposed health plan changes, Willis-Knighton would also like to clear up allegations of false information. An email sent to Willis-Knighton and City representatives by the City’s advisor, Gallagher Benefits Services, on March 22, 2022, stated: “Per...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

GoFundMe launched for employees of shuttered Shreveport abortion clinic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former employee of Shreveport‘s now-shuttered abortion clinic has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support herself and fellow staffers who are out of work following the court’s upholding of Louisiana’s trigger laws banning abortion. Lillian Newton started the GoFundMe campaign to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

City leaders to hold panel discussion on Shreveport Real-Time Crime Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport will host a panel discussion Wednesday to provide the public with a better understanding of the Real Time Crime Center. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson, and Real Time Crime Center Manager Kevin Thomas will be present for the discussion and to answer questions about center operations.
SHREVEPORT, LA
swark.today

Sonja Hubbard named to Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors

Magnolia, AR (August 29, 2022) – The Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors recently announced the addition of Sonja Hubbard as a Director. In addition, Mrs. Hubbard will serve as the Audit committee chair for the Bank. While Farmers Bank is majority female-owned, Sonja will be the first female to serve on the Board of Directors.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

FBI probe looks at Bossier police union fundraising

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bossier City police Sgt. Harold “B.J.” Sanford, the head of the police officers’ union, concocted a scheme to embezzle union funds and conduct both bogus and legitimate fundraising for charities, then used money to fraudulently obtain prescription painkillers, federal authorities believe as they pursue a corruption investigation in the Northwest Louisiana city.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Fights at Shreveport School Lead to Several Arrests

Big problems at Southwood High School in Shreveport where Caddo Deputies converged on the school after getting calls about trouble. Deputies responding to the scene arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at the southwest Shreveport school Tuesday afternoon. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Mayor Responds to Employee Healthcare Coverage

Last week, the City of Shreveport announced it was making changes in the health insurance coverage on existing city employees, as well as coverage for retirees. For years, Willis Knighton Health System has been part of the city insurance plan. But that is now about to change, and that change has many employees, and especially many retirees concerned about their coverage.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Caddo Parish Deputies Respond to Early Morning Shootout

Caddo Parish Deputies have arrested 4 juveniles following a shootout at a North Caddo parish apartment complex. Deputies recieved a "shots fired" call just after 4:30A Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. After the initial investigation, deputies determined a resident of the Grand Oaks Apartment complex...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

CPSO: Gang fights lead to arrests of 12 Southwood High students

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested 12 students Tuesday after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway at approximately 12:58 p.m. The school resource officer arrested eight boys in that fight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shooting investigation in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a domestic shooting in the city's Werner Park neighborhood Monday evening. The call came in from a home on Walker Street between Dupont and Regent streets. Shreveport police say a couple got into an argument and the boyfriend shot his...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Bartender Assaulted by Unidentified Man (VIDEO)

Some serious moments at a local bar, when a male suspect acts a fool and assaults a bartender. According to employees and patrons at Ernie's on Wall Street in Shreveport, two females and one male showed up at to the bar in a dark red Chrysler. Some time after these three showed up, an altercation flared-up between the male suspect and the bartender.
SHREVEPORT, LA
