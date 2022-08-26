Read full article on original website
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Jimmie Davis Bridge Latest Developments
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson told KEEL News on Wednesday morning, that they will re-issue the Notice of Intent, (NOI) for the Jimmie Davis Bridge project. The NOI is expected to be released later today. “The decision to re-issue the notice of intent is made...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana audit shows numerous issues with city of Shreveport’s finances
(The Center Square) — A recent audit for the city of Shreveport uncovered numerous issues, from delayed bank reconciliations to incorrect employee information to late financial filings with the state. An independent audit for Shreveport published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor last week highlighted a total of seven findings...
bizmagsb.com
Willis-Knighton Health System responds to City of Shreveport news release
In response to the City of Shreveport’s news release regarding the City’s proposed health plan changes, Willis-Knighton would also like to clear up allegations of false information. An email sent to Willis-Knighton and City representatives by the City’s advisor, Gallagher Benefits Services, on March 22, 2022, stated: “Per...
KTAL
GoFundMe launched for employees of shuttered Shreveport abortion clinic
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former employee of Shreveport‘s now-shuttered abortion clinic has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support herself and fellow staffers who are out of work following the court’s upholding of Louisiana’s trigger laws banning abortion. Lillian Newton started the GoFundMe campaign to...
KTAL
City leaders to hold panel discussion on Shreveport Real-Time Crime Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport will host a panel discussion Wednesday to provide the public with a better understanding of the Real Time Crime Center. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson, and Real Time Crime Center Manager Kevin Thomas will be present for the discussion and to answer questions about center operations.
swark.today
Sonja Hubbard named to Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors
Magnolia, AR (August 29, 2022) – The Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors recently announced the addition of Sonja Hubbard as a Director. In addition, Mrs. Hubbard will serve as the Audit committee chair for the Bank. While Farmers Bank is majority female-owned, Sonja will be the first female to serve on the Board of Directors.
KTBS
FBI probe looks at Bossier police union fundraising
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bossier City police Sgt. Harold “B.J.” Sanford, the head of the police officers’ union, concocted a scheme to embezzle union funds and conduct both bogus and legitimate fundraising for charities, then used money to fraudulently obtain prescription painkillers, federal authorities believe as they pursue a corruption investigation in the Northwest Louisiana city.
Fights at Shreveport School Lead to Several Arrests
Big problems at Southwood High School in Shreveport where Caddo Deputies converged on the school after getting calls about trouble. Deputies responding to the scene arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at the southwest Shreveport school Tuesday afternoon. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway...
Shreveport Mayor Responds to Employee Healthcare Coverage
Last week, the City of Shreveport announced it was making changes in the health insurance coverage on existing city employees, as well as coverage for retirees. For years, Willis Knighton Health System has been part of the city insurance plan. But that is now about to change, and that change has many employees, and especially many retirees concerned about their coverage.
KSLA
Mayor Perkins says interstate cleaning to take place every other month
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City workers were out cleaning Highway 3132 on Saturday, Aug. 27 to help the Department of Transportation keep Shreveport’s interstates clean. They were also joined by Mayor Adrian Perkins, who said clean streets make a cleaner city. ”Every other month we’re going to be out...
Shreveport Property Tax Collections Down – Sales Tax Revenues Up
In the recent State Legislative Audit of Shreveport's finances, there are some issues outlined by auditors that need corrective action, but I found some info in the document that should raise some serious red flags. Property taxes have plummeted in Shreveport over the past 10 years. In 2012, the city...
Caddo Parish Deputies Respond to Early Morning Shootout
Caddo Parish Deputies have arrested 4 juveniles following a shootout at a North Caddo parish apartment complex. Deputies recieved a "shots fired" call just after 4:30A Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. After the initial investigation, deputies determined a resident of the Grand Oaks Apartment complex...
KTBS
CPSO: Gang fights lead to arrests of 12 Southwood High students
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested 12 students Tuesday after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway at approximately 12:58 p.m. The school resource officer arrested eight boys in that fight.
Bossier City Hall Raided by FBI – Police Officer Arrested
A Bossier City police officer has been arrested and the police department at Bossier City hall has been raided by the FBI. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford has been booked into Caddo Correctional Center as a federal inmate. A statement from Bossier City leaders say they were notified of an ongoing federal investigation into the police union.
Help Keep Bossier Beautiful With Dinner Under the Stars
For most of us in North Louisiana, it doesn't take a lot of arm twisting to get us to enjoy some great gumbo or seafood in a beautiful outdoor dining experience. Throw in the fact that it will all help to keep the Bossier community clean and it's certainly a win-win-win!
KTBS
Shooting investigation in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a domestic shooting in the city's Werner Park neighborhood Monday evening. The call came in from a home on Walker Street between Dupont and Regent streets. Shreveport police say a couple got into an argument and the boyfriend shot his...
Check Out the Winners of the Texas State Fair Food Competition
I love going to the State Fair. One of the main reasons is to check out all the crazy food. If you can deep fry it, you can find it at the fair. The experts at the Texas State Fair recently had a taste test and named the big winners for this year's fair.
KTAL
BCPD sergeant, police union president arrested in federal investigation
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City police officer is in custody following his arrest Sunday as part of an ongoing federal investigation into the police union, according to the Bossier City Police Department. According to a statement released by BCPD early Sunday evening, Sergeant Harold “BJ” Sanford...
Shreveport Bartender Assaulted by Unidentified Man (VIDEO)
Some serious moments at a local bar, when a male suspect acts a fool and assaults a bartender. According to employees and patrons at Ernie's on Wall Street in Shreveport, two females and one male showed up at to the bar in a dark red Chrysler. Some time after these three showed up, an altercation flared-up between the male suspect and the bartender.
KNOE TV8
12 Southwood High School students taken into custody after gang-related fights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Twelve Southwood High School students were taken into police custody after two gang-related fights broke out on campus, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The first fight happened in the school’s breezeway at around 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. The school resource officer (SRO)...
