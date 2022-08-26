Read full article on original website
The Federal Reserve announced earlier this week it expects its FedNow Service, a new online system facilitating instant, digital monetary transactions between people and businesses, to come online sometime between May and July 2023. The release could mark a major moment within the financial sector as it, hypothetically, could drastically undercut the need for third-party digital payment systems and commonplace transaction fees. It could potentially either pave the way for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), or bypass the need for one entirely.
Snapchat to lay off 20 percent of its staff
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Snapchat plans to lay off approximately 20% of its more than 6,400 global employees, the company announced Wednesday. The company expects to save about $500 million as it lets go of 1,200 employees, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel said in a statement. "The scale of these changes...
