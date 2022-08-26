The Federal Reserve announced earlier this week it expects its FedNow Service, a new online system facilitating instant, digital monetary transactions between people and businesses, to come online sometime between May and July 2023. The release could mark a major moment within the financial sector as it, hypothetically, could drastically undercut the need for third-party digital payment systems and commonplace transaction fees. It could potentially either pave the way for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), or bypass the need for one entirely.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO