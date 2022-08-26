Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh FacesLindsey Rowe ParkerHermosa Beach, CA
Related
L.A. Weekly
The Work of Art: Arts Calendar September 1-7
This Labor Day weekend, take in some culture that honors the work behind the work of art. An immersive audio installation vibrates at the body’s frequency, a bespoke soundtrack activates an artful fashion show, an audio installation digs into the past lives of historic architecture, an array of world-clock activated light sculptures tune to planetary time, paintings help keep their maker sane, set-piece photography out-tropes art history, multimedia video work highlights sacred forest energy, and more.
L.A. Weekly
MIDOS Development Group: The Los Angeles-Based Firm Combating The Housing Shortage
With the city’s popularity continuing to escalate, Los Angeles has entered a full-blown housing shortage. Being the largest city in California, Los Angeles is consistently challenged with catering to the increasingly unaffordable housing needs of its residents. MIDOS Development Group is an LA-based real estate development firm that is doing everything it can to help close the housing gap, by providing affordable housing for all income groups. MIDOS has three unique capabilities that help mitigate and combat the housing shortage, which creates value for the LA real estate market.
L.A. Weekly
Derrick Deon Flanders Killed in Pedestrian Crash on North Pacific Avenue [Huntington Beach, CA]
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Responding Officer near Broadway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 5:40 a.m. near North Pacific Avenue and Broadway. Furthermore, investigators reported that a Huntington Beach Officer was responding to a call before striking the pedestrian. Unfortunately, 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders died at...
L.A. Weekly
1 Hurt in Pedestrian Accident on Pico Canyon Road [Stevenson Ranch, CA]
Pedestrian Hospitalized after Crash near Stevenson Ranch Parkway. The incident occurred around 8:14 p.m., near Stevenson Ranch Parkway, on August 5th. For reasons under investigation, a white Ford pickup-truck struck a pedestrian in the area. Eventually, officers arrived and rushed the pedestrian to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for further treatment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Arturo Limas, Grace Salgado Dead after Head-On Accident on Cedar Avenue [Bloomington, CA]
44-Year-Old Driver, 39-Year-Old Passenger Killed in 2-Car Crash on Orange Street. The incident happened on August 14th around 1:40 a.m., near Orange Street. According to reports, a Hummer collided head-on with another vehicle. However, further events leading up to the crash remain unclear. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced 44-year-old Limas,...
L.A. Weekly
Seferino Crispin Killed in Hit-and-Run on Foothill Boulevard [Fontana, CA]
FONTANA, CA (August 30, 2022) – On Thursday evening, Seferino Crispin died in a hit-and-run crash on Foothill Boulevard. The fatal incident happened on August 25th, at around 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Hemlock Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. According to investigators, the victim was walking in the area...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Vehicle Crash on Gallatin Road [Pico Rivera, CA]
Multi-Car Collision on Rosemead Boulevard Left Man Dead. The collision happened at around 5:37 p.m., near the intersection of Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard. According to investigators, the accident involved a white Subaru, a black Jeep, a blue Nissan sedan, a black Ford sedan, and one other unknown vehicle. Emergency...
L.A. Weekly
Matias Meza Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Baseline Street [Highland, CA]
Pedestrian Collision near McKinley Avenue Resulted in One Fatality. According to the report, the fatal incident happened around 11:49 p.m. on August 2nd, after a driver struck the victim walking across Baseline Street. However, police reported that the involved driver fled the scene before the authorities arrived. Eventually, authorities declared...
RELATED PEOPLE
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]
Motorcyclist Hurt in Traffic Accident on Escondido Avenue. The incident happened on August 23rd, at around 12:30 a.m., involving a Honda Accord and a motorcyclist. According to reports, a motorcyclist stopped at a red light and was rear-ended by the Honda. Due to the impact of the collision, the motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Honda fled the scene of the crash without rendering aid to the victim.
L.A. Weekly
Kevin Franklin Killed in Fatal Crash on Baseline Road [San Bernardino, CA]
58-Year-Old Man Dies in Go-Cart Accident on Cedar Street. The incident took place around 11:19 a.m., near Cedar Street on August 23rd. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Reports indicate that a go-cart was involved. Upon arrival, authorities transported Franklin to Loma Linda University...
L.A. Weekly
Gabriel Andrew Pacheco Killed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 10 [San Bernardino, CA]
39-Year-Old Man Dies in Single-Car Accident near Waterman Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene around 4:01 a.m., near the Waterman Avenue on-ramp on August 18th. At an unknown speed, Pacheco lost control of his vehicle and veered onto the right shoulder of the freeway. There, he struck the guard rail before overturning multiple times and landing back on the freeway.
L.A. Weekly
4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]
Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident on 120th Street [Hawthorne, CA]
HAWTHORNE, CA (August 30, 2022) – Early Friday morning, an officer and another victim sustained injuries in an accident on 120th Street. The collision happened around 2:45 a.m., on 120th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard. However, the cause of the incident and the identities of the parties involved remains unknown.
L.A. Weekly
John Fairchild Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 138 [Crestline, CA]
83-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Crash near Old Mill Road. The deadly collision happened on August 20th, at around 1:20 p.m., on the highway near Old Mill Road. However, the events leading up still currently remain unclear. Police were dispatched shortly after and located 83-year-old Fairchild with serious injuries. Paramedics...
Comments / 0