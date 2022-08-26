With the city’s popularity continuing to escalate, Los Angeles has entered a full-blown housing shortage. Being the largest city in California, Los Angeles is consistently challenged with catering to the increasingly unaffordable housing needs of its residents. MIDOS Development Group is an LA-based real estate development firm that is doing everything it can to help close the housing gap, by providing affordable housing for all income groups. MIDOS has three unique capabilities that help mitigate and combat the housing shortage, which creates value for the LA real estate market.

