Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Biden’s student loan handout unconstitutional, says colleges should pay for it

foxwilmington.com
Mississippi Governor Declares State of Emergency as Residents Live Without Reliable Water Supply
Due to rain and floods, the Pearl River reached unsafe levels on Monday, leaving the Mississippi’s capital and most populous city without a dependable water supply, according to officials. In response to the failing water system in Jackson, Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves issued a statement declaring a State of...
foxwilmington.com
Oregon governor declares statewide emergency as wildfire spreads
A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, authorities said Sunday, as the threat of more blazes prompted the governor to sign a statewide emergency declaration. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square miles, according to the National...
foxwilmington.com
Family Confirms 27-Year-Old Wisconsin News Anchor Neena Pacholke Dies by Suicide
A Wisconsin news personality has died by suicide. Neena Pacholke encouraged viewers to “wake up” with a smile on weekday mornings. Pacholke started as a reporter for ABC affiliate WAOW in 2017, and was promoted to morning news anchor in 2019. Neena Pacholke is survived by her parents, sister, and fiance. Her family has confirmed she died by suicide. If you or someone you love is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.
