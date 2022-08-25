Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Biden’s student loan handout unconstitutional, says colleges should pay for it

A Wisconsin news personality has died by suicide. Neena Pacholke encouraged viewers to “wake up” with a smile on weekday mornings. Pacholke started as a reporter for ABC affiliate WAOW in 2017, and was promoted to morning news anchor in 2019. Neena Pacholke is survived by her parents, sister, and fiance. Her family has confirmed she died by suicide. If you or someone you love is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO