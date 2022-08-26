Read full article on original website
Related
Feds cite efforts to ‘obstruct’ probe of docs at Trump home
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it had uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The assertion was made in a court filing Tuesday night that lays out the most detailed chronology to date...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it had uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, saying “government records were likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at the property. The assertion was made in a court filing Tuesday night that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the presence of the documents at Mar-a-Lago. The department says Trump’s lawyers told them in June that all the records that had come from the White House were stored in one location — a Mar-a-Lago storage room — and that “there were no other records stored in any private office space or other location at the Premises and that all available boxes were searched.” In their search earlier this month, however, agents found classified documents both in the storage room as well as in the former president’s office -- including three classified documents found not in boxes, but in office desks.
Prosecutors: Trump Has No Business Asking For Docs Back Because They're Not His
The Justice Department issued a 36-page filing — including photos of some documents recovered at Mar-a-Lago.
Brian Kemp’s upcoming testimony in Georgia criminal probe could be bad news for Trump: legal experts
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. As former President Donald Trump faces multiple investigations in various states, one looming concern centers around Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) upcoming testimony as part of the Fulton County, Ga., investigation into election tampering. A new analysis written by Slate magazine's Dennis Aftergut and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan board to consider abortion rights ballot initiative
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An election board in Michigan is scheduled to decide Wednesday whether a ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution should go before voters in November, although the board’s verdict isn’t expected to be the last word on the issue.
Comments / 0