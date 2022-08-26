ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers reveals shocking drug use during games

While Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now a strong and vocal proponent of natural health and holistic treatments, the future Hall of Famer revealed that has not always been the case. This week, Rodgers joined the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to discuss football ahead of the start of...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts Ángel Hernández after latest blatant miss

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Monday in an exciting extra-inning game. While the Dodgers had several key contributors in their win, first base umpire Ángel Hernández was not one of them. Los Angeles scored a run to go up 3-2 heading into the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Scary Injury In Little League World Series Final Today

This afternoon's Little League World Series title game was marred by a scary moment involving Curacao pitcher Qshondrickson Doran. After throwing a pitch to one of the hitters from Honolulu (Hawaii), Doran signaled for time and dropped to the ground in pain. He appeared to be grabbing at either his right pitching arm or his side.
BASEBALL
The Spun

Photos: Meet Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband, A Former Athlete

Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports family are gearing up for another NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter had to watch her longtime co-workers, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, depart for ESPN this summer, though she stayed put. Andrews has said that Aikman and Buck were like family to...
NFL
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catching for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. J.T. Realmuto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stubbs for 11.6 FanDuel points on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game

The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions

Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecomeback.com

Some NFL Twitter believes this caused Tom Brady’s absence

With Tom Brady gearing up for his 23rd season in the NFL, many are still speculating what exactly he was doing during his 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The most popular — or at least, intriguing — belief is that he took a break to film for the hit FOX reality singing competition, The Masked Singer.
TAMPA, FL

