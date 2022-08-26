Students who grew up with the phrase "Think globally, act locally" are putting that expression to use. Civil engineering students on the Gonzaga in Delft program returned from the Netherlands with ideas that the City of Spokane could use to meet the goals of its Sustainability Action Plan. In September, the students will present to the Sustainability Action Committee, suggesting many strategies, including repurposing existing buildings as multi-use facilities, traffic calming, and encouraging entrepreneurs to create new products with recycled materials. The reports, companion video, and blog of their experience abroad is at gonzaga.edu/delft.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO