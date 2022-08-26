Read full article on original website
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
Stock market live updates: Stocks tank after Powell's hawkish Jackson Hole message
U.S. stocks plunged in a steep sell-off Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's commitment to fight inflation in a hawkish speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium. The Nasdaq led losses, diving 3.9%, and the S&P 500 shed 3.3%, with both indexes logging their biggest...
Sky-high inflation is here to stay — so brace for the Fed to stick to its guns on tightening, renowned economist says
Investors shouldn't the Federal Reserve to pivot on tightening, economist Jeremy Sachs said Wednesday. The many factors driving high US prices mean it will have to keep hiking interest rates, he told CNBC. "Expect the Fed to get aggressive, because inflation is not simply going to disappear," Sachs said. Soaring...
The stock market has tanked since Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. That’s how the Fed wants it
Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chairman, from right; Lael Brainard, vice chair of the board of governors for the Federal Reserve System; and John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in Jackson Hole. The stock market’s summer rally ended Friday as investors digested hawkish comments by Federal...
$BTC and $ETH Fall As Fed Signals It Needs To ‘Get Real Interest Rates … Above Zero’
On Tuesday (August 30), U.S. stocks, as well as the two most valuable cryptoassets, fell after comments from the New York Fred President and the governor of the Bank of Estonia suggested that the major central banks are from getting inflation under control. As CNBC reported earlier today, U.S. stocks...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says
The Fed September FOMC meeting will produce one more outsized interest rate hike, according to JPMorgan. The bank expects the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points in September before pivoting. Cooling inflation data and a pivot from the Fed should continue to bode well for growth stocks, JPMorgan...
Fed's Mester: no 'lean' on size of Sept rate hike, depends on inflation
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Saturday said she would base her decision on whether to back a third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month on U.S. inflation data, not the closely-watched jobs report. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said...
Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight
Stocks slumped on Friday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell pledged to act "forcefully" against soaring inflation in a battle that will be painful for American families and businesses. "While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said.
Wall Street's Sell-Off Continues as Investors Remain Concerned About Fed Rate Hikes, Tighter Monetary Policy
Stocks extended Friday's losses Monday as investors still remain worried about rising interest rates and tighter monetary policy. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell didn't mince words during the central bank's Jackson Hole symposium, saying there would be more 'pain' ahead as the central bank works to fight inflation. Art Hogan, Chief Market Strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's price movement, whether and how long this volatility could continue, how much the Fed could continue to raise rates this year, and more.
Powell sees pain ahead as Fed sticks to the fast lane to beat inflation
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 26 (Reuters) - If "raise and hold" sounds like a poker strategy, that may in fact sum up the all-in approach to fighting inflation that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to lay out in a highly anticipated speech to the Jackson Hole central banking conference on Friday.
Fed chair Jerome Powell warns fight against inflation will bring 'some pain'
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned that the central bank's mission to tame inflation will result in "some pain" for US households.
BOJ Policymaker Warns Of Fragile Recovery, Signals Sustained Low Rates
Bank of Japan board member Junko Nakagawa on Wednesday warned of risks to the country's fragile economy such as the chance of rising living costs hurting household spending, highlighting the need to keep monetary policy ultra-loose for the time being. While robust overseas demand and the weak yen have boosted...
JPMorgan Strategist Advises Investors to Sell Bitcoin, Crypto After Fed’s Hawkish Stance
After a short-lived reprieve from June lows, the crypto market neared crucial support levels on Fed’s hawkish chorus. With the US Federal Reserve firming up its ante against inflation and dismissing discussions about any softening of monetary policy. JPMorgan’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, has made some suggestions for crypto investors concerned about the direction of the market.
Column-Funds firmly in hawkish Fed camp with record bet on rates: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - “Don’t fight the Fed” is a well-worn market maxim, and hedge funds are sticking to it like glue. U.S. futures markets positioning data show that speculators are heeding the increasingly clear signals from Federal Reserve officials that interest rates will be raised as high as is necessary to bring inflation back under control.
Euro Rides to Dollar Parity, but Doubts on ECB Ability to Curb Inflation Linger
Investing.com -- The euro on Monday hitched a ride to parity against the dollar as European Central Bank members talked up front-loading rate hikes, but some suggest there is still doubt over whether the ECB will be able to curb inflation and that could keep the dollar bulls alive. EUR/USD...
5 Reasons Inflation May Have Peaked
The U.S., along with the U.K., the eurozone countries, and many other nations around the world, are in a deep inflation hole. In the U.S., headline inflation is running at more than 8% on a year-over-year basis, while core inflation, excluding food and energy, is running in the 6% territory.
Treasury Yields Spike As Hawkish Powell Triggers Bond Market Re-Set
U.S. Treasury bond yields spiked higher Monday, lifting yields on benchmark 2-year notes to the levels last seen prior to the global financial crisis, as investors re-set interest rate expectations in the wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish Jackson Hole address. Powell's pledged to "forcefully" use the Fed's tools...
Monetary policy lessons for the Federal Reserve
In his Jackson Hole speech last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell enumerated a number of lessons that are now guiding his thinking as to the appropriate stance of monetary policy. Notable in his speech, however, was his failure to mention several even more relevant lessons in today’s economic setting. That omission is likely to keep the Fed on an overly hawkish monetary policy action course that will produce an unnecessarily hard economic landing.
