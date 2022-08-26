ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

ESPN makes bold prediction on Scott Frost, Nebraska

By Andrew Graham
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDEMK_0hWXCTnq00
LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers walks off the field after the loss against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Though a fair few people expected Nebraska make a change at head coach at the end of last season when the Cornhuskers went 3-9, Scott Frost is back for another year. But with four-straight losing seasons to open his Nebraska head coaching tenure, 2022 is a make-or-break year for Frost in Lincoln.

Frost took a salary reduction ahead of this season, and by keeping the coach around for at least the beginning of this season — his buyout shrinks by half on Oct. 1 to $7.5 million — Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has kept his choices open should things go awry. And ESPN, in predicting how each Power 5 conference will play out this season, made a bold prediction about the crossroads Nebraska, Frost and Alberts soon arrive at.

From ESPN: “One of Nebraska’s favorite sons, Frost’s tenure at his alma mater has been a disaster. The Cornhuskers have gone 15-29 in his four seasons and haven’t made a bowl game under his watch. He took a $1 million salary reduction, and his buyout gets cut in half to $7.5 million after Oct. 1. The Cornhuskers will start 3-0, but penalties and turnovers will continue to doom them during a 1-3 stretch after that. Athletic director Trev Alberts will cut him loose after a loss at Purdue on Oct. 15.”

A hot start for Nebraska this season could quickly be undone, as the ESPN predication intimates. After playing Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, to open the season, Frost and the Huskers have two relatively easy home games scheduled before Oklahoma visits Lincoln on the return game of a home-and-home — Oklahoma won the front end last year.

Should the Sooners hand Nebraska another loss and then the first bit of conference play prior to the Oct. 22 off week — games against Indiana, at Rutgers and at Purdue — is not up to snuff, Alberts might find it opportune to trapdoor Frost mid-season.

Despite the struggles Nebraska has had under Frost, it’s also not hard to imagine the Cornhuskers could turn in a respectable season in 2022. In four years in Lincoln, Frost has lost 29 games. Of those losses, 20 have been by one score.

But, on the flip side, Nebraska has won just four games by one score since Frost arrived. Nebraska has been right there for most of Frost’s tenure, competitive but unable to get over the hump — though that could as much be the result of the penalties, sloppy special teams and poorly-timed errors that have plagued Nebraska in key moments under Frost.

It’s been a familiar story for four years, and one ESPN thinks could come to an early end if Nebraska is tired of hearing it again.

Comments / 35

Buffoldude
4d ago

Although not their only problem, I think the QB change will make a big difference. As well as kicking, special teams changes. I think Martinez was personally responsible for about half the losses.

Reply
13
A. Joe Gevara
4d ago

I like Frost, I feel like he's doing a great job. If you look at the record, yes there are more Ls than Ws, but the loss margins are so close in so many of those games, they could have gone either way. Corn huskers are a good team, not to be taken lightly. Hopefully things will start to click!

Reply
14
Rodney Fisher
5d ago

Fortunately Albert's doesn't pay attention or care about ESPN and their supposed expert predictions. which many times does not come to fruition! But when they do, you hear about it ALL THE TIME.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern

Scott Frost came under fire for a controversial onside kick decision- which backfired- during Nebraska football’s surprising upset loss to Northwestern in the season opener in Dublin on Saturday. Frost took responsibility for the decision after the game, saying that he “made the call’ and it’s “on him.” Still, after seven straight losses by single […] The post Scott Frost’s curious answer about possible Nebraska football gameday role change after blunder vs. Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Nebraska Fans On Saturday

Nebraska football has been in the doldrums for several years. Yesterday's loss to Northwestern didn't exactly give the indication that the Huskers are on their way back either. The 31-28 defeat in Ireland was the program's 30th loss in 45 games under Scott Frost. It was also their 21st loss...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Not Happy With College GameDay Announcement

Ohio State will play host to ESPN's College GameDay live from Columbus next weekend. The Buckeyes are set to take on Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium next Saturday. ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from campus. Jack Harlow, a Louisville fan, will be the guest picker and celebrity performer. Fans...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Who will land commitment from 5-star EDGE Keon Keeley?

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 class is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star EDGE Keon Keeley. The 6-foot-6, 245 pound prospect was committed to Notre Dame for more than a year, but backed off his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Aug. 17. Today, Alabama is believed...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Indiana State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz sets Iowa's starting QB entering 2022

Kirk Ferentz has his starting quarterback for Iowa as the team heads into the 2022 season. Coming out of 10 wins and a B1G West title in 2021, the Hawkeyes put the QB position up for grabs throughout the offseason. That QB battle included Spencer Petras – the starter for much of last season – and Alex Padilla.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
On3.com

Bryan Harsin, Auburn situation just became more complicated

There are plenty of coaches coming into the 2022 season on the hot seat. The reality is that in major college football, expectations are incredibly high. There are fewer programs with higher expectations than Auburn, where head coach Bryan Harsin enters 2022 in trouble. Many big-money people at Auburn simply never wanted him and when 2021 proved to be disappointing, they tried and failed to fire him for cause.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Ohio State football loses four-star recruit to SEC

The Ohio State football team is trying to wrap up its 2023 recruiting class. They already have 20 commits for the class and could take up to five more players depending on what happens. Unfortunately, they have dropped to 6th now in the recruiting rankings. Even worse than that, the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden says he would want 1 SEC job

Jon Gruden’s name always seemed to pop up in college football rumors during the former Super Bowl coach’s time as an ESPN announcer. Gruden never left for the college ranks, but there is one job he jokes he would want to have now. Gruden was a featured guest...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#College Football#Cornhuskers#Northwestern#Huskers
On3.com

Pete Thamel shares compelling theory on Scott Frost, ill-fated Nebraska onside kick

After Nebraska coach Scott Frost made the call to attempt an onside kick Saturday against Northwestern, many were left wondering what was going through his head. The Cornhuskers were leading 28-17 in the third quarter at the time and there seemed to be more to lose than gain from the decision. That proved true when Wildcats recovered the ball and scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive, going on to win the game 31-28 and making the onside kick one of the biggest stories from Week 0.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost to be fired by the end of the season, college football analyst says

Scott Frost’s time in Nebraska could be up, Late Kick host Josh Pate says. Pate expects the Cornhuskers to pull the plug on the Scott Frost experiment by the end of the season following Week 0’s embarrassing loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers led by as much as 11 twice and saw both leads evaporate by game’s end.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Kenny Payne surprised by negative recruiting at Louisville

Kenny Payne spent ten years on the Kentucky Basketball staff, six as associate head coach. During that time, he helped John Calipari lure in five-star prospects from across the country, a task that surely included countering false narratives from other schools. Even with all that experience, Payne says he’s been surprised by the amount of negative recruiting he’s faced at Louisville thus far, specifically from coaches he’s known for over 30 years.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
saturdaytradition.com

Malachi Coleman, top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska, addresses rumor of suspension

Malachi Coleman is the top overall recruit out of Nebraska for the class of 2023. He also addressed a wild message board rumor that began circulating over the weekend. In a screenshot shared by Craig Coleman, two posters on an “Inside Nebraska” message board are seen speculating about a potential suspension for Coleman who is in his senior high school season. One poster even speculated about “attitude-character problems.”
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

ScoopDuck Predictions: Oregon vs Georgia Score

Welcome to the first edition of the game score prediction for this season. If you were here last year, you know the drill. Our team of contributors offer their game score predictions each week. You can pick your favorite or ignore them all together. The Ducks are headed to the...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history

Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
66K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy