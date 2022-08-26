JD PicKell: Winning in Week 0 would create belief for Nebraska

Steven Branscombe / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

Nebraska kicks off its season in Week 0 against Big Ten West rival Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. It’s, immediately, a key game for the Cornhuskers who are trying to return to relevance in the sport. Start the season with a loss and the tone is set for another difficult season. However, win this game that you’re the favorite in and you could create belief within your locker room.

On3’s J.D. PicKell explained why Nebraska needs to win in Week 0, but also how that win could create belief inside the Nebraska locker room going forward.

“Winning this game would create belief,” J.D. PicKell said of Nebraska on The Hard Count. “Because, you know it and I know it if you’ve ever played this sport, if you’ve ever done anything where you have an opponent after a period of a training camp or a workout season, whatever it is, you get real tired hitting the same color.”

To have the opportunity to play a real opponent, rather than just practice against yourself, is a great opportunity. It allows you to actually test yourself against someone else. It creates belief. So, if Nebraska can beat Northwestern in the team’s first game, it would create belief within the team going forward.

“Even more so, it is a Big Ten West matchup. And, to be polite, this is the best litmus test you’re going to get until you play Oklahoma. And that is not a knock on North Dakota. That’s not a knock on Georgia Southern,” J.D. PicKell explained about the Nebraska schedule.

This is a game that Nebraska should win. They beat Northwestern easily last season. However, the logistics are complex and the Cornhuskers need to find wins early in their schedule. So, getting that win in Week 0 would do wonders for Nebraska.