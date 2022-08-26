Read full article on original website
Eater
A ‘Godfather’-Era Italian Restaurant Rises In Ballston Next Year
Northern Virginia restauranteur Mike Cordero (Don Tito, Taco Rock, Barley Mac, Bronson Bier Hall) returns to his roots with a newly announced red-sauce joint for Ballston. Carbonara: Old School Italian & Wine Bar will open next summer in the rotunda-shaped, 4,800-square-foot corner that formerly housed Next Day Blinds (3865 Wilson Boulevard). The 40-year culinary vet, who kicked off his career making meatballs in New York in his teens, says cult crime drama The Godfather is the inspiration behind a rustic redesign and menu full of comforting classics like homemade pastas, hearty Sicilian pizzas, beef carpaccio, eggplant rollatini, cioppino stew, chicken cacciatore over ziti, tiramisu, and of course, that stuffed cannoli made famous by the 50-year-old film. Italian wines will join Negronis and prosecco-topped bellinis, Puccinis, and spritzes at a 24-seat bar. Circular booths, big banquettes, violin strummers, and crooners will set the throwback scene with room for 150. Cordero Hospitality group is a family affair he runs with sons Nick and Anthony Cordero.
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Finger Lakes Resort Named Best in New York State
Every year, Travel + Leisure asks its readers to chime for its "Worlds Best Awards" which lists the very best of the best in both the United States and abroad and this year, readers were happy to let the publication know that a place located in Central New York should receive the award for the best in New York.
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
You May Be Right- Billy Joel Tribute Show Returning To Upstate New York
If you love the sound of Billy Joel, you won't have to travel to far from Central New York to enjoy it. A Billy Joel tribute show is returning to Upstate New York. The sounds of Billy Joel come to life at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday November 4th at 7PM. Rick Zuccaro, aka Ricki Zee, will bring the hits of Billy Joel to life with his all-star band complete with piano, drums, guitar, bass, harmonica, trumpet and saxophone.
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
WTOP
‘We’ve seen a disturbing trend’: DC leaders stress accountability in wake of football player’s shooting
D.C. leaders spoke Monday following a shooting Sunday that wounded a Washington Commanders player. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in an attempted carjacking Sunday afternoon in Northeast D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Monday morning that Robinson fought back against one gunman and was shot by a second...
fox5ny.com
Wildfires burning in upstate New York
NEW YORK - Members of New York's National Guard have joined the efforts to bring a wildfires burning in Ulster County under control. Two Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters began dropping water on the approximately 150-acre fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve, according to the governor's office. More...
WTOP
Amtrak’s Virginia routes see ridership record in July
Amtrak’s four state-supported routes in Virginia carried a record 110,256 passengers in July. It’s a 28.9% increase over June, and 19.8% higher than its pre-pandemic ridership numbers from July 2019. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority launched new round-trip routes to Roanoke and Norfolk in July, and resumed an...
WTOP
Va. police looking for suspect vehicle involved in shots fired at car on Beltway
The Virginia State Police have identified a suspect vehicle involved in last Thursday’s shooting incident on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County. According to a news release, it is a blue 2010 Honda Civic with Virginia license plates TWW 9398. #VSP looking for suspect vehicle: blue, 2-door 2010 Honda Civic...
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
Bear Mountain Bridge: Traffic Alert New York State DOT
It seems just about every road in our area is under some kind of repair lately and for the next few days, you can add Route 6/202 also known as the Goat Trail to your list. The New York State Bridge Authority posted on their social media on August 29, 2022, that the New York State Department of Transportation will be doing work on the Bear Mountain Bridge. They are telling motorists that they should expect traffic delays for the next few days in that area of the Bear Mountain Bridge. They were clear to state that the Bridge will stay open but there will be significant delays and daytime closures.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
This WNY Company Is Ranked The Best Employer In New York State
One company headquartered in Western New York has landed in the top spot on the Forbes 2022 list of the best employers in New York State. The list, which is in its fourth year, ranks companies across the United States. Forbes produces the list with its partner Statista,. The list...
WTOP
DC man wanted in death of mother of 5 arrested in Florida
A man charged with the murder of a mother of five children in Southeast D.C. was arrested Monday in Jacksonville, Florida. Wonell A. Jones Jr., 34, of Southeast D.C., was taken into custody by federal marshals. He’s charged with first-degree murder while armed in the shooting death of 33-year-old Audora...
Here’s The Poorest, Most Financially Disadvantaged County In New York State
Inflation is causing financial hardships for many New Yorkers, but there is one county that has been hit hard year after year. The gap between the poor and the wealthy seems to be widening all around New York State,. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states,...
WTOP
Federal fugitive fatally shot by police in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located 60-year-old Andrew T. Ainsworth. Police say Ainsworth was wanted for...
WTOP
Teen charged with manslaughter in death of Suitland girl, 17
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have arrested and charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter in the fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon of a 17-year-old girl near Washington National Cemetery, in Suitland. The victim has been identified as Ter’Nijah Ryals, of Suitland.. Police said officers were responding to reports...
One Upstate College Decides It’s High Time For A New Minor
Saying you minored in cannabis at college does feel like a punch line from a lame 90s-00s bro movie. The joke gets a little less funny when you realize cannabis is becoming a booming business in a time where other industries are lagging behind. Grandview Research predicts that cannabis will be a $40 billion industry in America by 2030.
