ESPN predicts season record for every Big Ten team, conference champion

By Nick Schultz
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some Big Ten teams get their seasons underway this weekend in Week 0, which means it’s time to make record predictions. ESPN made its picks, including which team will win the conference championship.

One division was easy to predict. The other might not have been.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach logged his prediction for every Big Ten team’s record, led by Ohio State, which he thinks will go 11-1 overall en route to another conference title. Michigan comes in right behind the Buckeyes in Schlabach’s predictions, which means The Game could have some big league-wide implications once again at the end of the regular season.

But in the Big Ten West, things get interesting. Schlabach has Wisconsin winning the division to set up a matchup with Ohio State in the league championship game in Indianapolis. However, he didn’t rule out a potential division title run by Minnesota, putting the Golden Gophers in second place behind the Badgers.

Here are ESPN’s full predictions for the 2022 Big Ten football season.

Big Ten East predictions

1. Ohio State 11-1 overall record, 8-1 conference record

2. Michigan 10-2 overall, 7-2 conference

3. Penn State 9-3 overall, 6-3 conference

4. Michigan State 8-4 overall, 5-4 conference

5. Maryland 7-5 overall, 4-5 conference

6. Rutgers 4-8 overall, 2-7 conference

7. Indiana 4-8 overall, 2-7 conference

Big Ten West predictions

1. Wisconsin 10-2 overall record, 7-2 conference record

2. Minnesota 9-3 overall, 6-3 conference

3. Iowa 8-4 overall, 5-4 conference

4. Purdue 7-5 overall, 4-5 conference

5. Nebraska 6-6 overall, 3-6 conference

6. Illinois 5-7 overall, 2-7 conference

7. Northwestern 5-7 overall, 2-7 conference

Three Big Ten teams — Illinois, Nebraska and Northwestern — start their seasons on Saturday in Week 0, headlined by a matchup between the latter two teams in Dublin, Ireland. Nebraska and Northwestern get things going at 12:30 p.m. ET.

On3.com

Who will land commitment from 5-star EDGE Keon Keeley?

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 class is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star EDGE Keon Keeley. The 6-foot-6, 245 pound prospect was committed to Notre Dame for more than a year, but backed off his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Aug. 17. Today, Alabama is believed...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Bryan Harsin, Auburn situation just became more complicated

There are plenty of coaches coming into the 2022 season on the hot seat. The reality is that in major college football, expectations are incredibly high. There are fewer programs with higher expectations than Auburn, where head coach Bryan Harsin enters 2022 in trouble. Many big-money people at Auburn simply never wanted him and when 2021 proved to be disappointing, they tried and failed to fire him for cause.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

