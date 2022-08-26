The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: NC State weekly thoughts

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
thecentersquare.com
Number of unaffiliated voters in North Carolina continues to grow
(The Center Square) — Voter registrations for both Democrats and Republicans slid significantly last week, while the number of unaffiliated voters continued to swell. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation, highlighted the latest trend in North Carolina voter registrations in a post to Twitter on Monday.
cbs17
NC political battle begins with new campaign ads
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With less than two months before early voting begins, you can count on seeing more political ads. That includes the first ads for the biggest toss up congressional race in the state. State Senator Wiley Nickel (D) and Bo Hines (R) are both running for...
cbs17
Families excited – some with concerns – as central NC students head back to school
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several families in the Triangle told CBS 17 on Sunday that they’re excited to see children head back to school. “We’re incredibly excited to get back into the routine of school and see our friends again that we haven’t seen,” said Zoe Winston, a Wake County Public Schools parent.
‘Sticky film’ + live roach: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 30)
Roaches continue to be a problem in Triangle restaurants. See which places got “B” grades this week in Wake and Durham counties.
cbs17
North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement arrest UNC student, witnesses share concerns
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents made 189 arrests during a statewide operation Thursday. One of those incidents involving a UNC Chapel Hill student has some people concerned and prompted two people to call 911 when they saw what was happening. One of the 911 callers...
cbs17
Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
WRAL
First day of school: Thousands of North Carolina students return to classes
Where has the summer gone? Thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students. The system operates 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary.
Non-profit holds memorial drive for K9 of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina non-profit held a memorial ride drive for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Sunday, according to our affiliates WNCN. An organization called Operation Fly Our Flag said the proceeds from the drive are going to benefit Deputy Byrd's K9 Sasha. Stickers were...
cbs17
WATCH: US airman reunites with military K9 at RDU for first time in 2 years
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was an emotional reunion Monday morning at the Raleigh Durham International Airport. A United States airman reunited with his military dog after two years apart and is finally bringing her home. Baggage claim was full of tears and tail wags as Lt. Johnny Baker...
cbs17
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people...
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Carolina adds new U.S. citizens and voters
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Vimala Rajendran has lived in the United States since 1980. North Carolina is home to more than 70,000 newly naturalized U.S. citizens between 2016 and 2020. Vimala Rajendran became a U.S. citizen in 2019 and registered to vote immediately. Past elections in the state have...
Can you ride e-bikes and scooters in bike lanes in Raleigh? Here’s the law.
E-bikes and scooters have risen in popularity during the pandemic. Are you following local laws when you’re riding yours?
spectrumlocalnews.com
Raleigh ranks 9th in the nation for apartment shortages
RALEIGH, N.C. — As more people and companies begin calling Raleigh home, a new report ranks the area as ninth in the nation for a shortage of apartments. The Raleigh area just ranked ninth in the nation for a shortage of apartments, according to the National Multifamily Housing Coalition and National Apartment Association.
How much illegally passing a school bus will cost you in NC
In 2020, NCDOT reported 398 crashes involving school buses.
whqr.org
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
Internet, cell phone service down at 3 Wake County schools
Raleigh, N.C. — Internet and phone service was down Tuesday at three schools in Wake County on the first week of classes. The outage was reported around 9 a.m. by district officials and was affecting Leesville Road elementary, middle and high schools. It's unclear at this time what caused...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mobile showers give homeless a Fresh Start in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — If the North Carolina heat feels like it’s too much, then try living in it 24/7 without shade. It gives hot showers and other items every Tuesday to the homeless. People in Durham without a home now have an opportunity to wash and clean themselves.
beckersasc.com
North Carolina medical office building sells for $11.3M, nearly double its 2019 value
A Raleigh, N.C., medical office building was sold for $11.3 million, nearly twice what it sold for in 2019, the Triangle Business Journal reported Aug. 29. Two real estate firms partnered to purchase the two-story, 31,500-square-foot building in late 2019 for $6.1 million, the report said. The total assessed value for the land and the facility is $6.3 million.
5 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 1 spot fails for 7th time this summer
Five sites across the state failed the weekly fecal bacteria test, with two of those river sites in the Raleigh area, the group announced Friday.
WITN
Search continues for missing Rocky Mount man
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A police department in one Eastern Carolina city is asking for the community’s help to find a missing man. Rocky Mount officers say 61-year-old Bobby Wilson has been reported missing. Police say he was last seen Saturday at his home in the 3400 block of...
