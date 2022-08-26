ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: NC State weekly thoughts

By Matt Carter
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8CVy_0hWXBfPT00
NC State coach Dave Doeren (Photo by Ken Martin/On3)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Number of unaffiliated voters in North Carolina continues to grow

(The Center Square) — Voter registrations for both Democrats and Republicans slid significantly last week, while the number of unaffiliated voters continued to swell. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation, highlighted the latest trend in North Carolina voter registrations in a post to Twitter on Monday.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

NC political battle begins with new campaign ads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With less than two months before early voting begins, you can count on seeing more political ads. That includes the first ads for the biggest toss up congressional race in the state. State Senator Wiley Nickel (D) and Bo Hines (R) are both running for...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#3 2 1
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina adds new U.S. citizens and voters

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Vimala Rajendran has lived in the United States since 1980. North Carolina is home to more than 70,000 newly naturalized U.S. citizens between 2016 and 2020. Vimala Rajendran became a U.S. citizen in 2019 and registered to vote immediately. Past elections in the state have...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh ranks 9th in the nation for apartment shortages

RALEIGH, N.C. — As more people and companies begin calling Raleigh home, a new report ranks the area as ninth in the nation for a shortage of apartments. The Raleigh area just ranked ninth in the nation for a shortage of apartments, according to the National Multifamily Housing Coalition and National Apartment Association.
RALEIGH, NC
whqr.org

Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC

Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mobile showers give homeless a Fresh Start in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — If the North Carolina heat feels like it’s too much, then try living in it 24/7 without shade. It gives hot showers and other items every Tuesday to the homeless. People in Durham without a home now have an opportunity to wash and clean themselves.
DURHAM, NC
beckersasc.com

North Carolina medical office building sells for $11.3M, nearly double its 2019 value

A Raleigh, N.C., medical office building was sold for $11.3 million, nearly twice what it sold for in 2019, the Triangle Business Journal reported Aug. 29. Two real estate firms partnered to purchase the two-story, 31,500-square-foot building in late 2019 for $6.1 million, the report said. The total assessed value for the land and the facility is $6.3 million.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Search continues for missing Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A police department in one Eastern Carolina city is asking for the community’s help to find a missing man. Rocky Mount officers say 61-year-old Bobby Wilson has been reported missing. Police say he was last seen Saturday at his home in the 3400 block of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
66K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy