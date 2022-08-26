ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin Resident Charged with Child Endangerment

GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County authorities arrested a Gallatin man on allegations of child endangerment. A probable cause statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year old Jeremiah Gibson injected methamphetamine and heroin while a five-year-old child was in his care. Officers say the mixture of controlled substances was placed on a table next to the child, and that the child told authorities he had not had anything to eat.
GALLATIN, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County

A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested On Multiple Felonies And Driving Charges

A Kansas City man was arrested in Nodaway County following a Tuesday evening wreck and is now facing multiple felony counts and numerous driving charges. According to the reports from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Robert W. McNutt was driving a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer southbound on Mint Road at 300th Street about one and a half miles northwest of Conception Junction at 6:43 P.M. Tuesday when he failed to negotiate a curve, going off the east side of Mint Road and crossing 300th Street before hitting a ditch on the south side of 300th Street and coming to rest in a corn field.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Gets DWI, CNI and Gun Charge

A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested on a pair of driving charges and a felony gun charge Monday night in Clinton County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 50-year-old Kansas City resident Shawn M. Young at 11:29 P.M. Monday for Class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, careless and imprudent driving, and driving while intoxicated.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Bethany Man in Custody on Burglary, Tampering Allegations

BETHANY, MO – A Bethany man is in custody on allegations he broke into a residence in Bethany on Monday. Thirty-three year old Douglas Abe Dennis is charged with second degree Burglary, alleging that he forcibly entered a residence in the 900 block of South 15th Street in Bethany when the occupant was not home. The occupant of the residence reported that $400 was missing. Dennis is also charged with tampering with a motor vehicle on allegations that he operated a vehicle on the property without permission and moved it to another location on the property.
BETHANY, MO
KCTV 5

KCKPD asks for public to share video as they investigate burglaries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking the public to help them out as they investigate recent burglaries. The KCKPD says that they started receiving calls from citizens around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 regarding two people breaking into vehicles in the area of the Legends Outlets. They say that, based off those calls, they were able to identify the suspect vehicle, ascertain a description of the suspects, and take two people into custody.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kttn.com

Chillicothe police officer arrested on domestic assault allegation

A policeman and a resident of Livingston County, arrested for 3rd-degree domestic assault, has been released from jail on his own recognizance pending a September 7th appearance in circuit court in Chillicothe. The highway patrol on Friday night arrested 24-year-old Joshua Charlton on a felony charge. He was held overnight...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas City Man Facing an Abundance of Charges Following Clinton County Arrest Sunday

(PLATTSBURG) – A Kansas City man is facing an abundance of charges following a Clinton County arrest Sunday. Just prior to 11 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Lonny D. Waits who faces charges for resisting arrest by fleeing, endangered the welfare of a child, failed to yield to an emergency vehicle, exceeded the posted speed limit by going 130 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone, failed to display valid plates, no insurance, failed to stop at a stop sign, and failed to equip motor vehicle with two tail lamps.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER PURSUIT

A 38-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with felonies after a vehicle pursuit in Chariton County on July 8, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Carroll and Chariton County deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle driven by Aaron Dale Dayton. Dayton’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol set up a spike strip, which caused Dayton’s vehicle to crash. Dayton’s vehicle swerved to avoid the spikes, struck the spikes, traveled of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Kansas City-area woman sentenced for killing her boyfriend

KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area woman was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting in July 2021 of her boyfriend, Ryan Wheeler, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge sentenced 27-year-old Katie L. Black to 17 years after she pleaded guilty...
KANSAS CITY, MO

