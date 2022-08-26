Read full article on original website
Gallatin Resident Charged with Child Endangerment
GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County authorities arrested a Gallatin man on allegations of child endangerment. A probable cause statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year old Jeremiah Gibson injected methamphetamine and heroin while a five-year-old child was in his care. Officers say the mixture of controlled substances was placed on a table next to the child, and that the child told authorities he had not had anything to eat.
Blue Springs man sentenced for smuggling drugs into Jackson County jail
A 39-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri man has been sentenced for smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center.
Troopers Arrest Chillicothe Man on Felony Driving Charge Monday in Buchanan County
Troopers report the arrest of a Chillicothe man Monday evening in Buchanan County on a pair of driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 31-year-old Ronald J. Greener on preliminary charges of felony driving while revoked and misdemeanor speeding. Authorities booked Greener into...
Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
KC Man Arrested On Multiple Felonies And Driving Charges
A Kansas City man was arrested in Nodaway County following a Tuesday evening wreck and is now facing multiple felony counts and numerous driving charges. According to the reports from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Robert W. McNutt was driving a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer southbound on Mint Road at 300th Street about one and a half miles northwest of Conception Junction at 6:43 P.M. Tuesday when he failed to negotiate a curve, going off the east side of Mint Road and crossing 300th Street before hitting a ditch on the south side of 300th Street and coming to rest in a corn field.
KC Man Gets DWI, CNI and Gun Charge
A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested on a pair of driving charges and a felony gun charge Monday night in Clinton County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 50-year-old Kansas City resident Shawn M. Young at 11:29 P.M. Monday for Class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, careless and imprudent driving, and driving while intoxicated.
Inmate who smuggled in fentanyl, heroin sentenced to 12 years in prison
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An inmate who used his own body to smuggle drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said today that 39-year-old Christopher Harris pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs, second-degree. A judge...
Bethany Man in Custody on Burglary, Tampering Allegations
BETHANY, MO – A Bethany man is in custody on allegations he broke into a residence in Bethany on Monday. Thirty-three year old Douglas Abe Dennis is charged with second degree Burglary, alleging that he forcibly entered a residence in the 900 block of South 15th Street in Bethany when the occupant was not home. The occupant of the residence reported that $400 was missing. Dennis is also charged with tampering with a motor vehicle on allegations that he operated a vehicle on the property without permission and moved it to another location on the property.
Grand jury indicts Joshua Rocha for killing North Kansas City officer
Joshua Rocha, the 24-year-old who allegedly shot and killed North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez during a traffic stop on July 19, has been indicted by a Clay County grand jury.
KCKPD asks for public to share video as they investigate burglaries
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking the public to help them out as they investigate recent burglaries. The KCKPD says that they started receiving calls from citizens around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 regarding two people breaking into vehicles in the area of the Legends Outlets. They say that, based off those calls, they were able to identify the suspect vehicle, ascertain a description of the suspects, and take two people into custody.
Chillicothe police officer arrested on domestic assault allegation
A policeman and a resident of Livingston County, arrested for 3rd-degree domestic assault, has been released from jail on his own recognizance pending a September 7th appearance in circuit court in Chillicothe. The highway patrol on Friday night arrested 24-year-old Joshua Charlton on a felony charge. He was held overnight...
Kansas City Man Facing an Abundance of Charges Following Clinton County Arrest Sunday
(PLATTSBURG) – A Kansas City man is facing an abundance of charges following a Clinton County arrest Sunday. Just prior to 11 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Lonny D. Waits who faces charges for resisting arrest by fleeing, endangered the welfare of a child, failed to yield to an emergency vehicle, exceeded the posted speed limit by going 130 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone, failed to display valid plates, no insurance, failed to stop at a stop sign, and failed to equip motor vehicle with two tail lamps.
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER PURSUIT
A 38-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with felonies after a vehicle pursuit in Chariton County on July 8, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Carroll and Chariton County deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle driven by Aaron Dale Dayton. Dayton’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol set up a spike strip, which caused Dayton’s vehicle to crash. Dayton’s vehicle swerved to avoid the spikes, struck the spikes, traveled of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
Woman jailed for alleged violent incident at Kansas home
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for a violent incident at a home in Atchison. On August 26, police arrested 34-year-old Melinda M. Page of Atchison, in the 1200 Block of Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains jailed on requested charges of...
Kansas City-area woman sentenced for killing her boyfriend
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area woman was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting in July 2021 of her boyfriend, Ryan Wheeler, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge sentenced 27-year-old Katie L. Black to 17 years after she pleaded guilty...
KCPD locate vehicle connected to fatal hit-and-run that killed father of 10
Police in KCMO have located a vehicle they believe is connected to a hit-and-run that killed math teacher and father of 10 over the weekend.
Couple caught in middle of Kansas City police chase ends up in hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) -- Two car burglary suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing. The crash also sent a Kansas City, Kansas, couple who was caught in the middle of the police chase to the hospital. Mia Billings, one of the victims,...
Livingston County Man Due in Court Next Month on Felony Domestic Assault Charge
A Livingston County man will appear in court early next month on a felony charge. Court documents say Joshua D. Charlton faces a felony charge of third-degree domestic assault. Records list that charge from Friday. The court ordered Charlton to have no contact with the victim. Charlton also can not...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
New law could put school staff in jail over what books they provide. The law is specific to public and private elementary and secondary schools, but it is outraging some librarians in general. KCK couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
Missouri couple mistakenly held at gunpoint by police
Video of a senior couple held at gunpoint by Raymore, Missouri police is going viral with nearly 200,000 views on TikTok.
