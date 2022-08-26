Read full article on original website
Related
Rory McIlroy shares classy message for Scottie Scheffler after miraculous FedEx Cup title win
Rory McIlroy pulled off an improbable feat to cap the week off with a FedEx Cup title at East Lake Golf Club down in Atlanta Georgia. McIlroy, however, sounded almost apologetic after his victory, believing that Scottie Scheffler deserved to win the championship more than him. Via Kyle Porter of CBS: “I think he deserves […] The post Rory McIlroy shares classy message for Scottie Scheffler after miraculous FedEx Cup title win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro not a fan of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's changes
PGA Tour pro James Hahn does not appear to be too happy with the sweeping changes that were announced in riposte to LIV Golf after "the meeting" that was orchestrated by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. In an interview with Adam Schupack of Golfweek, Hahn has claimed the "secret meeting"...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy HATES that LIV Golf players will turn up for BMW PGA at Wentworth
Rory McIlroy pocketed a cool $18 million for winning the FedEx Cup for a record third time, and then immediately turned his attention to his next tournament on the schedule where he will face a number of LIV Golf players at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Fresh off launching...
RELATED PEOPLE
2022 Tour Championship bonus money payouts for each PGA Tour player at East Lake Golf Club
Rory McIlroy made history Sunday at East Lake. McIlroy became the first golfer to win three FedEx Cups, as he came from six strokes behind to top Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta. McIlroy shot 5-under 65 in the final round and finished at 21 under, beating Scheffler and Im by one shot. What’s even more impressive is McIlroy started the week with a triple bogey on his first hole.
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Has Heart-Warming Moment with Scottie Scheffler’s Family After Winning FedEx Cup
They say golf is a “gentleman’s game.” Rory McIlroy showed everyone why it’s earned that moniker after claiming his third FedEx Cup on Sunday in Atlanta. McIlroy put together an impressive final round of the Tour Championship on Sunday afternoon. He shot a 4-under-par 66 to bring his total to -21 and claim a third FedEx Cup trophy — the first three-time winner in history.
GolfWRX
Report: Joaquin Niemann secures monster payday after agreeing to join LIV Golf
The 23-year-old Chilean is the latest of LIV acquisitions and is an enormous get for the Greg Norman led breakaway league. Niemann is reportedly signing for a whopping $100 million – a fee in the same region that Cam Smith has reportedly agreed. The signing for LIV is undoubtedly...
thecomeback.com
Six star players join LIV Golf, leave PGA Tour
The PGA Tour has been losing start players to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf for months, and it looks like there’s a new crop of defectors as six top-100 golfers have announced plans to leave the Tour and join LIV including Australian Cameron Smith, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
LIV Golf players asked not to wear logos, can skip pro-am at BMW PGA Championship
The DP World Tour has asked the LIV Golf players scheduled to compete in next month's BMW PGA Championship to refrain from wearing LIV logos on their clothes, according to an email sent to the players from DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley on Tuesday. In the memo, Pelley informed...
Rory McIlroy throws 'Super Bowl' dig at LIV Golf after FedEx Cup victory
On Sunday, Rory Mcllroy won the FedEx Cup, becoming the first player to win the tournament three times. Mcllroy rode an incredible come-from-behind effort to clinch the final event of the PGA Tour season. Despite coming back from six strokes down, Mcllroy still had some energy to throw a dig...
Cameron Tringale confirms he’s heading to LIV Golf
Cameron Tringale announced Sunday that he will not renew his PGA Tour membership for next season and will join LIV
CBS Sports
2022 Tour Championship purse, prize money: Payout for Rory McIlroy, golfers in FedEx Cup Playoffs at East Lake
A record-setting year on the PGA Tour ended in record fashion with the largest prize pool in league history up for grabs Sunday at the 2022 Tour Championship. Between deferral payments and bonuses, a total of $75 million was at stake for the best players on the PGA Tour with $18 million going to Rory McIlroy, who came from six strokes back in the fourth round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup for a record third time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Open champion Cameron Smith, five others leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf
ATLANTA -- As Billy Horschel approached the 18th green in Sunday's final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, he couldn't help but wonder whether it was the last time he'd play with his good friend, Cameron Smith, on the PGA Tour. Horschel and Smith both live...
The PGA Tour Has Responded to LIV Golf, But Until It Lands a TV Deal, LIV Will Remain More Nuisance Than Serious Threat
Last week PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan gave his players what they wanted while copying much of the LIV Golf model. But John Hawkins writes that LIV needs to build an audience before it should be taken so seriously.
Rory McIlroy reaches heights even Tiger Woods never has winning FedEx Cup Tour Championship
On Sunday, Rory McIlroy pulled out all the stops as he erased a six-shot deficit to claim yet another FedEx Cup Championship. McIlroy entered the final round of the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia playing alongside tournament leader Scottie Scheffler. It was thought to be a foregone conclusion that […] The post Rory McIlroy reaches heights even Tiger Woods never has winning FedEx Cup Tour Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golf Glance: LPGA takes center stage for 37th Dana Open
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. PGA
golfmagic.com
Cameron Young on why he has SHUNNED LIV Golf to pursue PGA Tour future
Cameron Young has confirmed he has rejected LIV Golf and will remain on the PGA Tour following an interview with The Athletic's Brendan Quinn after the Tour Championship. Young, who closed with a 69 at East Lake to finish 19th in the FedEx Cup, finished runner-up five times on the PGA Tour in his rookie season.
Golf.com
5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately
Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
Saudi-backed LIV Golf joins some of their players in suing the PGA Tour following decision to suspend them for joining the breakaway tournament... but amended complaint shows FOUR stars have removed their names from it
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series has joined some of its defectors in their lawsuit against the PGA Tour, although an amended complaint shows four golfers have removed their names from it. Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau and eight others announced this month that they were suing the PGA Tour...
LIV Golf rebels handed February date for decision over DP World Tour future
The DP World Tour has confirmed it will make a decision over the future of LIV Golf rebel players in its tournaments in February 2023
Comments / 26