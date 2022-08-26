ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy shares classy message for Scottie Scheffler after miraculous FedEx Cup title win

Rory McIlroy pulled off an improbable feat to cap the week off with a FedEx Cup title at East Lake Golf Club down in Atlanta Georgia. McIlroy, however, sounded almost apologetic after his victory, believing that Scottie Scheffler deserved to win the championship more than him. Via Kyle Porter of CBS: “I think he deserves […] The post Rory McIlroy shares classy message for Scottie Scheffler after miraculous FedEx Cup title win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro not a fan of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's changes

PGA Tour pro James Hahn does not appear to be too happy with the sweeping changes that were announced in riposte to LIV Golf after "the meeting" that was orchestrated by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. In an interview with Adam Schupack of Golfweek, Hahn has claimed the "secret meeting"...
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Tour Championship bonus money payouts for each PGA Tour player at East Lake Golf Club

Rory McIlroy made history Sunday at East Lake. McIlroy became the first golfer to win three FedEx Cups, as he came from six strokes behind to top Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta. McIlroy shot 5-under 65 in the final round and finished at 21 under, beating Scheffler and Im by one shot. What’s even more impressive is McIlroy started the week with a triple bogey on his first hole.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Rory McIlroy Has Heart-Warming Moment with Scottie Scheffler’s Family After Winning FedEx Cup

They say golf is a “gentleman’s game.” Rory McIlroy showed everyone why it’s earned that moniker after claiming his third FedEx Cup on Sunday in Atlanta. McIlroy put together an impressive final round of the Tour Championship on Sunday afternoon. He shot a 4-under-par 66 to bring his total to -21 and claim a third FedEx Cup trophy — the first three-time winner in history.
thecomeback.com

Six star players join LIV Golf, leave PGA Tour

The PGA Tour has been losing start players to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf for months, and it looks like there’s a new crop of defectors as six top-100 golfers have announced plans to leave the Tour and join LIV including Australian Cameron Smith, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world.
CBS Sports

2022 Tour Championship purse, prize money: Payout for Rory McIlroy, golfers in FedEx Cup Playoffs at East Lake

A record-setting year on the PGA Tour ended in record fashion with the largest prize pool in league history up for grabs Sunday at the 2022 Tour Championship. Between deferral payments and bonuses, a total of $75 million was at stake for the best players on the PGA Tour with $18 million going to Rory McIlroy, who came from six strokes back in the fourth round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup for a record third time.
ESPN

Open champion Cameron Smith, five others leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf

ATLANTA -- As Billy Horschel approached the 18th green in Sunday's final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, he couldn't help but wonder whether it was the last time he'd play with his good friend, Cameron Smith, on the PGA Tour. Horschel and Smith both live...
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy reaches heights even Tiger Woods never has winning FedEx Cup Tour Championship

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy pulled out all the stops as he erased a six-shot deficit to claim yet another FedEx Cup Championship. McIlroy entered the final round of the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia playing alongside tournament leader Scottie Scheffler. It was thought to be a foregone conclusion that […] The post Rory McIlroy reaches heights even Tiger Woods never has winning FedEx Cup Tour Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
golfmagic.com

Cameron Young on why he has SHUNNED LIV Golf to pursue PGA Tour future

Cameron Young has confirmed he has rejected LIV Golf and will remain on the PGA Tour following an interview with The Athletic's Brendan Quinn after the Tour Championship. Young, who closed with a 69 at East Lake to finish 19th in the FedEx Cup, finished runner-up five times on the PGA Tour in his rookie season.
Golf.com

5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately

Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
Daily Mail

Saudi-backed LIV Golf joins some of their players in suing the PGA Tour following decision to suspend them for joining the breakaway tournament... but amended complaint shows FOUR stars have removed their names from it

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series has joined some of its defectors in their lawsuit against the PGA Tour, although an amended complaint shows four golfers have removed their names from it. Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau and eight others announced this month that they were suing the PGA Tour...
