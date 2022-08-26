Read full article on original website
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
5th Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning takes place at Hatbox Field
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning took place at the Hatbox Field in Muskogee. The festival began on Friday and will end on Sunday morning. The event featured food, live music and helicopter rides. Chris Sabia said the event featured 30 balloons from all over the country.
Lawton’s Bed, Bath, & Beyond Is Closing?
In a not-so-shocking bombshell announcement from the Bed, Bath, & Beyond corporate headquarters today, it was announced that the home store will be closing doors permanently on 150 "low-performing" stores across the nation... It's natural to wonder if Lawton's BB&B will be part of that 150. Call it cynical if...
Tulsa man released from California jail with felony warrants in Oklahoma arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old man accused of running away with a teenage girl from Tulsa has been arrested in Tulsa after he was convicted and found guilty of similar crimes in California. Bartley walked out of a California courtroom on August 17 after being convicted of having sex...
Power restored to thousands in Lake Eufaula area
EUFAULA, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/28/22, 5:40 p.m. — Power has been restored to thousands in the Lake Eufaula area. As of 5:40 p.m., only 112 customers in the area are without power. For more information, visit the OG&E map. More than 4,000 people are without power in the...
Residents in limbo after Tulsa apartment building is condemned
Several Tulsa families are looking for a place to go after their apartment building near East Archer Street and North Florence Avenue was condemned
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
Collision causes a trailer to burst into flames, creating a swell of black smoke in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] and Hazmat responded to a crash near 91st and Riverside in south Tulsa. A black pickup truck failed to yield and slammed into the back of another truck pulling a trailer that was transporting a few gas cans. The truck and trailer flipped over causing flames to erupt. Black smoke then billowed into the sky.
Electronic recycling event to be held in Bartlesville Sept. 17
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Electronic Synergy Foundation will host an electronic recycling event in Bartlesville on Sept. 17, the city of Bartlesville announced. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sooner Pool parking area, 420 S.E. Madison Blvd. Donors are asked to bring their unwanted...
In one small corner of northeastern Oklahoma, scientists are saving entire bird populations.
Throaty booms, shrill squawks, and delicate trills create a symphony of success at Bartlesville’s George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center. Tucked among acres of oak trees, the center’s two campuses blend into the landscape but are standouts when it comes to saving birds. Known internationally for its captive...
Microbursts strike Green Country. How they form and why they can strike so quickly
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country has experienced a number of microbursts over the past couple of days. This is a common phenomenon in our summer storms when high winds occur as a storm collapses due to weak upper-level winds. A microburst is a type of downburst wind that only affects a small area of over several miles.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
OHP releases new details on I-44 collision that hospitalized five people
ADAIR, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released new details on a collision on I-44 that hospitalized five people Saturday afternoon. OHP said three vehicles were traveling west on I-44, about 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County:. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Hernandez, 48, of...
Panasonic looks at Oklahoma for new plant, again, The Wall Street Journal reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Panasonic Holdings Corp, a Tesla supplier, is in discussions to build an additional battery plant in the U.S. and the company is looking at Oklahoma again, The Wall Street Journal reports. The EV battery plant would be roughly $4 billion, though there are no guarantees...
Woman Injured In Overnight Shooting In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. According to the police, someone shot up a car near Admiral and Memorial late Monday night. According to police, a woman was shot in the back and was later taken to the hospital. Police say the...
Tulsa third grader found safe after missing from school for nearly two hours
A mother is grateful her 9-year-old daughter is safe after she went missing earlier today and her school did not know where she was.
TPD: Car Stuck In Water Under Bridge In Tulsa
TPD responded to a car that got stuck in water under a railroad bridge on 1000 North Lewis Ave in Tulsa. TPD said they will be placing a barrier in the area. This is a developing story.
OK man arrested for murder after trying to sell victim’s truck
Agents have arrested a man following the murder of a 63-year-old Ada man.
Microburst causes damage in Chelsea
CHELSEA, Okla. — Cleanup is underway in parts of Rogers County where strong storms rolled through Monday night. It was determined a microburst hit the town of Chelsea. A microburst is a type of downburst wind that only affects a small area over several miles. The Chelsea Police Department...
Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation
An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
