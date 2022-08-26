ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WETM 18 News

Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Watertown, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
14850.com

The Ithaca area’s new Aldi grocery store is opening this Thursday

Discount grocer Aldi has served Ithaca’s Northside and nearby Fall Creek neighborhood for years, and this week the company says their newest store, in Ithaca’s Northeast, is opening on Thursday. A storefront in the Cayuga Mall off North Triphammer Road has been under construction since early spring. When...
ITHACA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York health officials issue overdose death warning

New York state and local health officials are raising concerns over a spike in opioid-related overdoses in parts of central New York and warning the fatalities could spread to other parts of the state. The rise in deaths is believed to be linked to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Vitamin and hydration infusion lounge opens on Route 20

CAZENOVIA — On Aug. 15, local nurse practitioner Jessica Colby, MSN, WHNP-C opened Revive Vitamin & Hydration Infusion Lounge at 3227 US-20 in Cazenovia. The new business specializes in intravenous (IV) vitamin therapy, a treatment that delivers vitamins and minerals directly to the bloodstream. According to the Revive website,...
CAZENOVIA, NY
localsyr.com

Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State

Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing

We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
localsyr.com

8 restaurants fail their health inspection: August 7-13

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 7 to August 13, 2022. Baked Potato Express (Mobile Unit) TGI Friday’s in Destiny USA. Sake Japan in Destiny USA. Sbarro in Destiny USA. Cajun Cafe &...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Stop Right There: UPD: Teen Stopped from Reaching for Loaded 9mm Handgun During Questioning

An ongoing investigation into a shots fired incident in Utica has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile. On Friday, August 26, 2022 officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were, according to a written release from the UPD, working with the GIVE Unit on a proactive detail related to a shots fired incident this week. As part of the investigation police stopped two people on the 1600 block of Oneida Street.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

4 overdoses, 1 fatal, in Oneida County over last 24 hours

An overdose spike alert was issued in Oneida County on Friday after four overdoses were reported over the last 24 hours, including one fatal incident. According to data from the county’s Overdose Response Team, the overdoses happened in Utica and Rome, and involved heroin and other opioids, including synthetic fentanyl, which was the fatal drug.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Is this a Secret Driver Signal in New York??

I've been driving a car for nearly two decades, but I may have learned something new this weekend during a road trip to central New York. Is this really a way for drivers to signal each other that I never knew about?. Secret Signals on New York Roads. There always...
ITHACA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal pick-up truck accident in City of Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28th. Around 2:30 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.
ONEIDA, NY

