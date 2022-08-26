Read full article on original website
WKRC
Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
wvxu.org
Why the Cincinnati library wants your old high school yearbook
Local librarians want to preserve a bit of history you might prefer to keep buried in the basement — your high school yearbook. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is trying to expand its yearbook collection, which already includes 3,000 items. Larry Richmond, department manager of genealogy and...
WLWT 5
Parties held by UC students in the CUF neighborhood get out of control
CINCINNATI — Back to campus for college students means back to party life at many spots off campus, and for some neighborhoods around the University of Cincinnati, it's becoming somewhat of a nuisance. A massive crowd, damaged property and broken glass in the streets are just some of the...
linknky.com
Padrino’s Fort Thomas location to start full-service operation
Padrino, an Italian kitchen-style restaurant in Fort Thomas, is looking to go to full-service operation next month. The restaurant announced on its Oakley location’s Facebook on Aug. 28 that it would be closing the Oakley location permanently and moving staff to the Fort Thomas location. The restaurant confirmed via...
Fox 19
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
Fox 19
NKY woman leans on faith, family and friends to fight cancer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman is finding a new normal as she battles an aggressive form of cancer. Her self-proclaimed chaotic life of being a mom, wife and coach before cancer is now a new form of chaos figuring out the best treatment plan. Kambie Perkins is confident...
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
Fox 19
Tri-State man in coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches...
Fox 19
Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1
In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
WKRC
World's best female golfers to compete in Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The world’s best female golfers will be arriving at Kenwood Country Club soon for the inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA event. Tournament Director Emily Norell joined Local 12's Bob Herzog in the studio to share what we can expect.
WCPO
Millions in rent relief approved to fight homelessness in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Relief is within reach for some families struggling to find a place to live. Hamilton County Commissioners agreed to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan funds on a shelter diversion program expansion. The program, run by Strategies to End Homelessness, will be able to...
Your Radio Place
Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE
The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
4 Places To Get Chili in Cincinnati
If you're in Ohio, trying Cincinnati chili at least once is a must. Cincinnati chili typically features ground beef, spices like allspice and cumin, cheddar cheese, onions, and beans.
thexunewswire.com
2307 Maplewood Ave 1
Very nice and clean 2BR Near UC!! - Property Id: 975986. Quiet and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor unit in a multi-family in the Mt. Auburn area near UC. Great location, close to downtown, minutes from Campus and on the bus route. Not accepting Section 8 at this...
Judge Lape rules against Michael Hild in lawsuit tied to Ft. Mitchell property owned by Ben Dusing
Kenton County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Lape has issued a temporary injunction against Michael Hild in a lawsuit filed in her court, saying that Benjamin Dusing and his company can proceed with the sale of two pieces of property in Fort Mitchell and that Hild has no claim to the property.
WKRC
Small child walks out of Northern Kentucky school; parents want answers
WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - A small child walked away from the Gallatin County Lower Elementary School in Warsaw Friday afternoon, and now parents want answers as to how that could have happened. The first call to emergency dispatchers came in around 12:45 Friday afternoon. In the call, a woman asks...
Fox 19
50+ beagles rescued from VA mass breeding facility welcomed at Tri-State animal centers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 50 beagles are now in the care of Tri-State animal centers. Twenty beagles are at SPCA Cincinnati and another 37 are at the Warren County Humane Society. The dogs were removed Monday from the Envigo Facility in Cumberland, Virginia, according to SPCA. The rescue of...
cincinnatirefined.com
What You Need to Know About HOMEARAMA 2022
Home enthusiasts...our favorite time of the year is here! This fall, the city of Loveland welcomes the 59th annual HOMEARAMA. HOMEARAMA features six fully decorated and landscaped luxury homes, in the new ChimneyRidge subdivision. Take a tour of these stunning and unique, brand new construction homes from September 3rd through September 18th, 2022. This year, the HOMEARAMA experience is moments away from downtown Loveland shops, restaurants and the bike trail. It's time to shop, eat, drink and explore the vibrant neighborhood of Loveland!
