ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Collegian

Pi Kappa Alpha suspended through fall 2025 for violations of University policy

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — On Aug. 24, the Penn State Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response suspended the Beta Alpha Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity through fall 2025. This suspension comes after the University Conduct Hearing Board found the chapter responsible for multiple and repeated violations of University policy over an extended period, including prohibited alcohol use and failure to comply.
UNIVERSITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy