Florida State

Hurricane Andrew changed preparedness forever

Robert Molleda was one year into his career at the National Weather Service in Miami when Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida. Molleda was young and excited to experience his first hurricane. Miami had not seen a hurricane make landfall since Hurricane Betsy in 1965, 27 years prior. But as the storm rapidly intensified, the excitement dissipated.
MIAMI, FL
Florida's Tool Time sales tax holiday arrives on Labor Day weekend

Florida’s first “tool time” sales-tax holiday on tools and other home-repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. The seven-day holiday, which was part of a wide-ranging tax bill passed this year, will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home-repair and construction items from Saturday through Sept. 9.
FLORIDA STATE

