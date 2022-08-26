ATLANTA (AP) — A fire broke out on the rooftop of a skyscraper under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, bringing dozens of firefighters and police officers to the site near Centennial Olympic Park. Flames were visible on the roof of the 32-story tower, sending a dark column of smoke into the sky as more than 20 construction workers spilled out onto the surrounding streets. Atlanta Assistant Fire Chief Greg Gray told reporters the fire was confined to the roof and was put out within 40 minutes of being reported. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO