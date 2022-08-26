Read full article on original website
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Year-round farmer’s market headed to Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Watch Rivian R1T Retrieve Boat It Launched Into Bear Lake
Rivian says the R1T electric pickup can wade through up to 3 feet (91 centimeters) of water, which is notably more than a conventional ICE equivalent and some owners are putting this capability to good use. After last week we featured a very popular video showing a Rivian R1T owner launching his boat straight into Bear Lake in Idaho, now he’s uploaded a new video showing the retrieval of the same boat.
Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop
ATLANTA (AP) — A fire broke out on the rooftop of a skyscraper under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, bringing dozens of firefighters and police officers to the site near Centennial Olympic Park. Flames were visible on the roof of the 32-story tower, sending a dark column of smoke into the sky as more than 20 construction workers spilled out onto the surrounding streets. Atlanta Assistant Fire Chief Greg Gray told reporters the fire was confined to the roof and was put out within 40 minutes of being reported. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Electric Bike Company Introduces New Model F Folding E-Bike
The Model F folding electric bike, produced by Newport Beach, California-based Electric Bike Company, has just gone on sale. It has many of the same cruiser aesthetics and design principles as the company's bigger e-bikes but is considerably more compact and portable. The Model F is made locally in Southern California, just like the rest of the company's e-bikes, before being sent to consumers completely assembled.
Updated Tesla Semi Photos Show The Truck In More Detail
Elon Musk revealed earlier this month that deliveries of the long range version of the Tesla Semi would begin by the end of 2022, some three years later than originally announced (and five years after the original concept was shown). Tesla also just updated all the photos on the official Semi page, further hinting that the manufacturer is on-course its plan to deliver trucks this year.
Rivian R1S Customer Deliveries Are Now Underway
The first non-employee Rivian R1S deliveries reportedly took place earlier this week. The hotly anticipated SUV has been in production for several months now, with Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe taking delivery of his way back in December. However, until now only Rivian employees had taken delivery of the vehicle. The...
Chevy Recalls 120,688 Sparks for Bad Hood Latches—Again
ChevroletGM first recalled the Spark for the same issue back in 2014. Now it's doing it all over again.
Beat-Up Tesla Cybertruck Found Wearing Special Equipment
As you may have seen on social media, an updated Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted on a semi-truck trailer, and sadly, not a Tesla Semi. The massive electric truck appears to have just come from having a bit of fun, and it may be heading out for another does. However, aside from its beat-up condition, people quickly took interest in the equipment that's been placed on the truck.
Volcon On Track To Release First Electric Bicycle Soon
Lately, we’ve begun to see electric bicycles adopt more and more motorcycle-inspired designs. Apart from looking more and more like motorbikes, e-bikes are also boasting better performance than ever before. In the world of premium, electric bikes, brands like Super73 reign supreme. However, new brands such as Volcon, are looking to capitalize on the rapidly growing market.
