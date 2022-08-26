The race for Florida Attorney General is heating up following Tuesday’s primary election. Democratic nominee Aramis Ayala will face off against incumbent Ashley Moody. Aramis Ayala trounced her opponents in the Democratic primary—earning nearly 45 percent of the vote compared with Jim Lewis’ nearly 27 percent and Daniel Uhlfelder’s approximately 28 percent. Now she’s turning her attention to November and Republican incumbent Ashley Moody. Ayala said she thinks Moody’s weaknesses lie in constitutional questions.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO