Abortion, crime and fraud are central issues in the race for Florida's attorney general
The race for Florida Attorney General is heating up following Tuesday’s primary election. Democratic nominee Aramis Ayala will face off against incumbent Ashley Moody. Aramis Ayala trounced her opponents in the Democratic primary—earning nearly 45 percent of the vote compared with Jim Lewis’ nearly 27 percent and Daniel Uhlfelder’s approximately 28 percent. Now she’s turning her attention to November and Republican incumbent Ashley Moody. Ayala said she thinks Moody’s weaknesses lie in constitutional questions.
Florida's Tool Time sales tax holiday arrives on Labor Day weekend
Florida’s first “tool time” sales-tax holiday on tools and other home-repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. The seven-day holiday, which was part of a wide-ranging tax bill passed this year, will allow shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on numerous home-repair and construction items from Saturday through Sept. 9.
