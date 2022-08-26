ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
abovethelaw.com

Trump Hires Former FL Solicitor General To Explain Why Keeping Classified Docs In The Pool Shed Is Very Cool, Very Legal

Big mazal tov to Donald Trump, who finally managed to retain a lawyer who should be able to docket a pro hac vice motion on the very first try. He’s now hired the former solicitor general for the state of Florida, who presumably knows how to effect service of process on the US Attorney’s Office in less than a week! Maybe he’s even up to the task of trying to change his email on PACER.
abovethelaw.com

Harvard Law Professor Has Some Clutch Legal Advice For Donald Trump

If he’s setting up an insanity defense, here’s some free legal advice: It won’t work. —Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe tweeted out some choice “legal advice” for FPOTUS Donald Trump. Yesterday Trump posted on the financially challenged Truth Social more sour grapes over his losing effort in the 2020 election, “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!” Though Tribe is rightfully weary of an insanity defense, it make more sense than Trump actually believing… any of what he’s spouting has a basis in reality.
abovethelaw.com

A Short Defense Of Jones Day

I worked at Jones Day for 20 years, 17 as a partner. I was perfectly happy there. In 2009, I was offered an in-house job that I couldn’t resist, and I left the joint on good terms. I don’t think I’ve mentioned Jones Day in writing since, in what is now approaching 700 columns here at Above the Law. But it’s time to break my silence: The New York Times went overboard with its criticism this week.
abovethelaw.com

Monday, August 29, 2022

“Yeshiva University Fights for Its Freedom of Religion; Schools should be able to have policies consistent with their faith, even if they are politically unpopular”: Former D.C. Circuit Judge Thomas B. Griffith has this essay online at The Wall Street Journal. “Biden administration urges Supreme Court not to take...
abovethelaw.com

AOC Presses Biden To Cover All Of Cost Like He Said He Would

If you’ve been following the student loan noise recently…no let me restart. If you make under 125k a year, you have been following the Biden administration’s every word on this student loan debt situation. From student loan deferral to cancellation, we needed to know what was up. And after revealing that he’d be cancelling $10-20k in student loan debt I, I mean others, had this immediate response.
abovethelaw.com

Hey, Hey, We're The Monkees, And The FBI Said We Monkey Around

When telling the tale of 1960s music, there are music snobs out there that write off the Monkees as a gimmick band. They didn’t come together organically, they were the brainchild of producers hoping to mimic The Beatles film success who then set out to build a unit around Davy Jones — who already had a contract with them. In a sense, they were a modern boy band before modern boy bands… who also had a goofy fun TV show. But they really did a lot of fantastic stuff and don’t deserve to be overlooked.
abovethelaw.com

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

“ACLU, Planned Parenthood sue Indiana over new abortion restrictions”: Shari Rudavsky of The Indianapolis Star has this report. “After Dobbs: History, Tradition, and the Uncertain Future of a Nationwide Abortion Ban.” Law professor Aaron Tang has posted this article at SSRN. “Orrick gets no reprieve from 9th Circuit...
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 08.29.22

* New York just made it a lot harder to be a DEVO fan if you’re under the age of 21. [Insider]. * Until there are $9: AOC pushes Biden to keep his word on student loan forgiveness. [Business Insider]. * New York deploys an interesting method of reparations....
