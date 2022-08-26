Read full article on original website
Anion-binding catalysis enables living cationic polymerization
Anion-binding interactions in nature have enabled the development of organocatalytic transformations; however, even though ionic species act as intermediates or precursors in many polymerizations, these interactions are underappreciated in polymerization catalysis. Here we introduce a powerful anion-binding catalytic strategy for cationic polymerization. In our approach, selenocyclodiphosph(V)azanes were designed as bench-stable hydrogen-bond donors to reversibly activate dormant covalent bonds (C"“X, X=Cl, carboxylate and phosphate), in turn to precisely control the equilibrium between dormant covalent precursors and active cationic species under mild conditions. Experimental and computational analysis of this catalytic system revealed the key role of non-covalent anion-binding interactions between the catalyst and substrates. The living and controlled nature of this strategy, coupled with its capability for recycling catalysts and addressing certain fundamental constraints, such as metal residue and rigorous reaction conditions, delivers a versatile and robust living cationic polymerization methodology for precision polymer synthesis.
Author Correction: Clinical identification of the stimulus intensity to measure temporal summation of second pain
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17171-6, published online 28 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Daisuke Moriguchi, Shoichi Ishigaki, Xiaoyu Lin, Kotaro Kuyama, Yukiko Koishi, Ryota Takaoka, Peter Svensson and Hirofumi Yatani, which were incorrectly given as Moriguchi Daisuke, Ishigaki Shoichi, Lin Xiaoyu, Kuyama Kotaro, Koishi Yukiko, Takaoka Ryota, Svensson Peter and Yatani Hirofumi.
Author Correction: Assessment of thermal distribution through an inclined radiative-convective porous fin of concave profile using generalized residual power series method (GRPSM)
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15396-z, published online 02 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Grant Code stated in the Acknowledgements section. "The authors acknowledge the financial support provided by the Center of Excellence in Theoretical and Computational Science (TaCS-CoE), KMUTT. This research was...
Spinal degeneration is associated with lumbar multifidus morphology in secondary care patients with low back or leg pain
Associations between multifidus muscle morphology and degenerative pathologies have been implied in patients with non-specific low back pain, but it is unknown how these are influenced by pathology severity, number, or distribution. MRI measures of pure multifidus muscle cross-sectional area (CSA) were acquired from 522 patients presenting with low back and/or leg symptoms in an outpatient clinic. We explored cross-sectional associations between the presence, distribution, and/or severity of lumbar degenerative pathologies (individually and in aggregate) and muscle outcomes in multivariable analyses (beta coefficients [95% CI]). We identified associations between lower pure multifidus muscle CSA and disc degeneration (at two or more levels):"‰âˆ’"‰4.51 [âˆ’"‰6.72;"‰âˆ’"‰2.3], Modic 2 changes:"‰âˆ’"‰4.06 [âˆ’"‰6.09;"‰âˆ’"‰2.04], endplate defects:"‰âˆ’"‰2.74 [âˆ’"‰4.58;"‰âˆ’"‰0.91], facet arthrosis:"‰âˆ’"‰4.02 [âˆ’"‰6.26;"‰âˆ’"‰1.78], disc herniations:"‰âˆ’"‰3.66 [âˆ’"‰5.8;"‰âˆ’"‰1.52], and when"‰>"‰5 pathologies were present:"‰âˆ’"‰6.77 [âˆ’"‰9.76;"‰âˆ’"‰3.77], with the last supporting a potential dose"“response relationship between number of spinal pathologies and multifidus morphology. Our findings could hypothetically indicate that these spinal and muscle findings: (1) are part of the same degenerative process, (2) result from prior injury or other common antecedent events, or (3) have a directional relationship. Future longitudinal studies are needed to further examine the complex nature of these relationships.
Author Correction: Effects of virtual hands and feet on the onset time and duration of illusory body ownership
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15835-x, published online 12 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors. After publication it transpired that the Supplementary Information file which accompanies the Article, inadvertently contained confidential patient data. This patient data has now been removed from the Supplementary Information file. Additionally, the...
Silver nanoparticles synthesized from the seaweed Sargassum polycystum and screening for their biological potential
World-wide antimicrobial resistant is biggest threat in global health. It requires the urgent need of multisectoral action for the scientific community to achieve the sustainable development Goals. Due to their antimicrobial properties, silver nanoparticles are potential activates to pathogens, which explains their potential for multiple applications in various fields. In the present studies, we evaluate the antimicrobial properties of a Sargassum polycystum algal extract, an unrivaled green synthetic method for producing -defined shaped seaweed silver nanoparticles. To confirm their structure and size, some characterization techniques are used, such as Absorption spectrophotometer (UV"“VIS), Fourier transforms infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), Scanning electron Microscope (SEM), Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and X-Ray diffraction (XRD). Evaluate the antibacterial and anti-mycobacterial activity using silver nanoparticles. The toxicity study of this silver nanoparticle has been done with the help of zebrafish larva. The biological nanoparticle having good antimicrobial activity against Staphylococcus aureus, Micrococcus luteus, Pseudomonas fluorescens and Candida albicans and also it shows potent activity against MTB H37Rv, SHRE sensitive MTB Rifampicin resistant MTB around 98%. Seaweed nanoparticles had lower toxicity for the survival of the fish larvae. In comparison, other dosages will arrest the cell cycle and leads to death. The present finding revealed that these seaweeds nanoparticles have potential anti-mycobacterial activity against pathogens at low concentrations. This makes them a potent source of antibacterial and anti-TB agents.
Correction to: Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In this article the affiliation details for Tobias Pischon were incorrectly given as the affiliation 1 but should have been the affiliation 2. Digital Health & Machine Learning Research Group, Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Engineering, University of Potsdam, Potsdam, Germany. Stefan...
Emergent second law for non-equilibrium steady states
The Gibbs distribution universally characterizes states of thermal equilibrium. In order to extend the Gibbs distribution to non-equilibrium steady states, one must relate the self-information \({{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}(x)=-\!\log ({P}_{{{{{{{{\rm{ss}}}}}}}}}(x))\) of microstate x to measurable physical quantities. This is a central problem in non-equilibrium statistical physics. By considering open systems described by stochastic dynamics which become deterministic in the macroscopic limit, we show that changes \({{\Delta }}{{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}={{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}({x}_{t})-{{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}({x}_{0})\) in steady state self-information along deterministic trajectories can be bounded by the macroscopic entropy production Î£. This bound takes the form of an emergent second law \({{\Sigma }}+{k}_{b}{{\Delta }}{{{{{{{\mathcal{I}}}}}}}}\,\ge \,0\), which contains the usual second law Î£"‰â‰¥"‰0 as a corollary, and is saturated in the linear regime close to equilibrium. We thus obtain a tighter version of the second law of thermodynamics that provides a link between the deterministic relaxation of a system and the non-equilibrium fluctuations at steady state. In addition to its fundamental value, our result leads to novel methods for computing non-equilibrium distributions, providing a deterministic alternative to Gillespie simulations or spectral methods.
madd-4 plays a critical role in light against Bursaphelenchus xylophilus
Bursaphelenchus xylophilus is a notorious invasive species, causing extensive losses to pine ecosystems globally. Previous studies had shown that the development of B. xylophilus was seriously suppressed by light. However, the mechanism involved in the inhibition is unknown. Here, it is the first report that Bxy-madd-4 is a light-regulated gene, plays a potential role in B. xylophilus in responding to the blue light. Transcriptome sequencing revealed that the expression level of Bxy-madd-4 declined by 86.39% under blue light. The reverse transcription quantitative real-time PCR results were in accord with the transcriptome sequencing, confirming the expression level of Bxy-madd-4 was suppressed by blue light. Bxy-madd-4 promoter::mCherry reporter constructed in Caenorhabditis elegans were utilized to mimic the spatiotemporal expression patterns of Bxy-madd-4. Bxy-madd-4A promoter activity had a strong continuity throughout all development stages in C. elegans. Further RNA interference indicated that only 36.8% of the Bxy-madd-4 dsRNA treated embryos were hatched. Moreover, 71.6% of the hatched nematodes were abnormal, such as particles on the body surface and concave tissues. Our findings contribute towards a better understanding of the mechanism of light against the destructive invasive nematode, providing a promising hint for control of the destructive invasive nematode.
Author Correction: A high-throughput microfluidic approach for 1000-fold leukocyte reduction of platelet-rich plasma
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep35943, published online 24 October 2016. This Article contains an error in equation 1, where the terms wc(i) and wc(ref) are inverted. Author information. Author notes. Sean C. Gifford. Present address: Present address: Halcyon Biomedical Incorporated, Friendswood, TX, 77546, USA. Authors and Affiliations. Department of Biomedical...
EU funding: UK researchers, take heart
UK Research and Innovation, Swindon, UK. I understand and share researchers’ anxiety over the continued delay in formalizing the United Kingdom’s association with Horizon Europe, the European Union’s research-funding programme. However, there will be no need for UK recipients of European Research Council (ERC) grants, which are part of the programme, to move their labs to Europe as you indicate (Nature 608, 833–835; 2022).
The triple benefits of slimming and greening the Chinese food system
The Chinese food system has undergone a transition of unprecedented speed, leading to complex interactions with China's economy, health and environment. Structural changes experienced by the country over the past few decades have boosted economic development but have worsened the mismatch between food supply and demand, deteriorated the environment, driven obesity and overnutrition levels up, and increased the risk for pathogen spread. Here we propose a strategy for slimming and greening the Chinese food system towards sustainability targets. This strategy takes into account the interlinkages between agricultural production and food consumption across the food system, going beyond agriculture-focused perspectives. We call for a food-system approach with integrated analysis of potential triple benefits for the economy, health and the environment, as well as multisector collaboration in support of evidence-based policymaking.
Localized efficacy of environmental RNAi in Tetranychus urticae
Environmental RNAi has been developed as a tool for reverse genetics studies and is an emerging pest control strategy. The ability of environmental RNAi to efficiently down-regulate the expression of endogenous gene targets assumes efficient uptake of dsRNA and its processing. In addition, its efficiency can be augmented by the systemic spread of RNAi signals. Environmental RNAi is now a well-established tool for the manipulation of gene expression in the chelicerate acari, including the two-spotted spider mite, Tetranychus urticae. Here, we focused on eight single and ubiquitously-expressed genes encoding proteins with essential cellular functions. Application of dsRNAs that specifically target these genes led to whole mite body phenotypes-dark or spotless. These phenotypes were associated with a significant reduction of target gene expression, ranging from 20 to 50%, when assessed at the whole mite level. Histological analysis of mites treated with orally-delivered dsRNAs was used to investigate the spatial range of the effectiveness ofÂ environmental RNAi. Although macroscopic changes led to two groups of body phenotypes, silencing of target genes was associated with the distinct cellular phenotypes. We show that regardless of the target gene tested, cells that displayed histological changes were those that are in direct contact with the dsRNA-containing gut lumen, suggesting that the greatest efficiency of the orally-delivered dsRNAs is localized to gut tissues in T. urticae.
Author Correction: Post-foraging in-colony behaviour of a central-place foraging seabird
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17307-8, published online 28 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Tessa Fujisaki which was incorrectly given as Tessa Fuijisaki. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Authors and Affiliations.
Prevalence of asteroid hyalosis and systemic risk factors in United States adults
Asteroid hyalosis (AH) is an uncommon clinical entity of unknown aetiology that is associated with older age. Previous epidemiologic studies have reported various systemic and demographic risk factors for AH but remain limited due to regional constraints of their study populations. Additionally, Hispanic and Non-Hispanic black populations remain under sampled. The aim of this study is to examine the prevalence of asteroid hyalosis in the United States and identify associated factors at a national level.
Author Correction: The quality-adjusted life-years in the oncological patients' health-related quality of life
The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. "Funded by the Greater Poland Cancer Centre scientific grant no 7/02/2020/DOIN/WCO/002.". The original Article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Karolina Kucnerowicz and Agata Pietrzak. Medical Services Records Department, Greater Poland Cancer...
Correction: The interplay between dendritic cells and CD8 T lymphocytes is a crucial component of SARS-CoV-2 immunity
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Mikrobiologisches Institut - Klinische Mikrobiologie, Immunologie und Hygiene, UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum Erlangen and Friedrich-Alexander UniversitÃ¤t (FAU) Erlangen-NÃ¼rnberg, Erlangen, Germany. Medical...
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Your institute does not have access to this article. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All...
Correction: Changes in the humoral immunity response in SARS-CoV-2 convalescent patients over 8 months
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Key Laboratory of Molecular Biology for Infectious Diseases (Ministry of Education), Institute for Viral Hepatitis, Department of Infectious Diseases, The Second Affiliated Hospital, Chongqing...
Genetics of autism spectrum disorders and future direction
Autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) have been increasing in prevalence. ASD is a complex human genetic disorder with high heredity and involves interactions between genes and the environment. A significant inheritance pattern in ASD involves a rare genetic mutation; common copy number variants refer to duplication or deletion of stretches of chromosomal loci or protein-disrupting single-nucleotide variants. Haploinsufficiency is one of the more common single-gene causes of ASD, explaining at least 0.5% of cases. Epigenetic mechanisms, such as DNA methylation, act at an interface of genetic and environmental risk and protective factors. Advances in genome-wide sequencing have broadened the view of the human methylome and have revealed the organization of the human genome into large-scale methylation domains with a footprint over neurologically important genes involved in embryonic development. Psychiatric disorders, including ASD, are expected to be diagnosed based on their genetically regulated pathophysiology and to be linked to their treatment.
