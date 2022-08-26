ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UW Madison

The ABC’s of moving into the residence halls

It’s an exciting time, when new students move into UW–Madison residence halls. You’re starting your college career, with plenty of people to meet, ideas to learn and places to explore. If you do it properly, it will ensure you get off to a good start. Here’s a simple guide to making sure that move-in goes smoothly.
MADISON, WI
UW Madison

Red-cart days: Students move in, with chancellor’s help

Students started moving into UW–Madison residence halls on Monday, with the help of family, friends, upperclassmen, and even Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and some other UW–Madison leaders. More than 8,000 students will be moving in over four days, and they’ll use 600 red carts.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy