On August 29, 2022, at approximately 3:11 p.m., Troopers arrested Marcus E. Hood, age 36, of Lisbon, NY for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 1:24 p.m., SP Ogdensburg Troopers had a victim come to the station to report a domestic dispute. A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation between the victim and Hood occurred at a residence on State Highway 37, in the town of Lisbon. During the investigation it revealed Hood is a convicted felon and in possession of a rifle.

LISBON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO