Pedestrian killed in Hammond crash
HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash in the Town of Hammond. According to the Sherrif’s Office, this took place on State Route 12 in the Town of Hammond between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on August 30.
3 accused of fentanyl possession
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Three people were arrested in Massena on charges they possessed fentanyl with the intent to sell it. Massena police say detectives executed a search warrant Tuesday at 88 North Main Street. Charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell were 42-year-old Paul Smith Jr., 41-year-old Amanda St. Dennis, both of Massena, and 26-year-old Jamie Franklin of Jersey City, New Jersey.
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following routine traffic stop
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - An Evans Mills man faces DWI charges following a routine traffic stop early Sunday. New York State Police say around 1 AM, a deputy witnessed an SUV driving northbound on Route 11 in the Town of LeRay without their headlights on. When stopped,...
Troopers arrest Lisbon Man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree charges stemming from a domestic dispute
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 3:11 p.m., Troopers arrested Marcus E. Hood, age 36, of Lisbon, NY for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 1:24 p.m., SP Ogdensburg Troopers had a victim come to the station to report a domestic dispute. A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation between the victim and Hood occurred at a residence on State Highway 37, in the town of Lisbon. During the investigation it revealed Hood is a convicted felon and in possession of a rifle.
Lowville liquor store busted for selling to underage customers
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lowville liquor store was found out of compliance with underage drinking laws. On August 23, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Lewis County in the town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson and the Village of Lowville. According to...
Man shot in North Country road rage incident
FORESTPORT, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving several motorcycle riders. Troopers were called to Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport shortly after 4:30 PM Saturday. They found a man behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound was sustained from a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists.
Driver shot during road rage encounter with motorcyclists north of Utica, troopers say
Forestport, N.Y. — Troopers are looking for a person they said shot a man during a road rage encounter Saturday north of Utica. Police said they found the man with a gunshot wound at about 4:37 p.m. on Route 28 in the area of Bear Creek Road in the town of Forestport in Oneida County. Route 28 is the main road into the Adirondacks from Utica.
Sources: 2 dead in Bloomingdale house fire
A fire this morning at a home in Bloomingdale resulted in two fatalities, News 12 has been told.
Arrest made in connection to new underage drinking initiative in Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An underage drinking initiative in Lewis County now has a Carthage woman facing charges. Last week, New York State Police checked for compliance of alcohol sales only to those over the age of 21 at stores in the Town of Lowville, Greig, Leyden, West Turin, Watson, and in the Village of Lowville.
Copenhagen fire official’s arrest raises more questions about department’s finances
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A second official with the Copenhagen Fire Department has been charged with stealing. Neither case involved the fire department, but there are plenty of questions swirling around the department and its finances. A lawyer representing the village is saying again: “show us your books.”
Court documents: O’burg mayor lied
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg mayor Mike Skelly lied when he claimed he saw another man, according to court papers filed by a St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s detective. Skelly was charged a week ago with making false statements. He has not returned a call for comment. In court...
O’burg city manager to review police chief actions, after judge tosses gun evidence
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The city manager will review a court case in which the judge tossed out evidence seized by Ogdensburg police last year, including a shotgun with a grenade launcher. In particular, the judge called into question the sworn testimony of now-police chief Mark Kearns, who denied...
Ogdensburg’s Lincoln school has new purpose
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - New housing has opened in Ogdensburg for adults with mental illnesses who have also been homeless. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the $5.2 million supportive housing project has opened with 20 units. Eighteen are studio apartments for individuals and two are one-bedroom units for couples.
Rockin' in Canton
The St. Lawrence County Rock and Mineral Show is being held this weekend at Canton Pavilion. Here, Sean Fay and Claire Babich, Potsdam, check out “Mister Crystals,” owned by Michael Whitton of Ilion, formerly Gouverneur. The event continues Sunday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, view earlier story. NCNow photo.
Housing project planned in Ogdensburg
A $5.2 million 20-bed supportive housing project for the homelss will soon open on Knox Street. Developed by S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P., Inc. the Lincoln School Apartment Project includes 18 studio apartments for single adults and two one-bedroom apartments for homeless couples. Attending the Step by Step ribbon cutting ceremony included, from left, Laura Mattice of Community Bank, and Step by Step personnel: Deputy Director Tammy Bush, Board Member Barbara Ward, and Executive Director David Bayne. See story here.
Severe storms pummel north country
(WWNY) - Severe storms blew through the north country Monday evening. At one point, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning as severe weather moved from Lake Ontario northeast along the St. Lawrence River. Photos sent in by viewers showed shelf clouds, ugly, roiling purple clouds, and what appeared...
Southwick Beach State Park – Henderson, NY
In the heat of Summer, finding a sandy beach to cool down is heavenly. Especially one that offers great camping and an extension of the beach just for your four-legged friends. Southwick Beach State Park is one of the best places for a summer escape. History of Southwick Beach. Southwick...
