Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Indian Lake State Park reach 75% open boating waters following invasive weeds
Workers have been clearing invasive weeds since the middle of April. So far they have cleaned 61,000 cubic yards of the lake this year, which means that 75% of the water is open to boating now. Crews use different machines to cut and collect the vegetation and take it to disposal sites, and continue to work to clean the lake up this week.
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.
It still amazes me that people say, "there's nothing to do". I've been living in the triangle of Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio for 22 years. Honestly, we are still finding things to do. The old soul in me thinks-what do these people WANT to do?
WDTN
The Taste and Sound of Tipp City with Tippecanoe Market Days
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The Downtown Tipp City Partnership announced the return of Tippecanoe Market Days! Combining fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and music in downtown Tipp City. Tippecanoe Market Days will be held on the first Friday of each month through September, 5pm – 9pm. This event will coincide...
Hamilton County Parks will no longer host Holiday In Lights at Sharon Woods
The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
daytonlocal.com
Nature Walk at E. Milo Beck Park in Springboro
See the wonder of nature as the season changes Aug.28 and Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. at E. Milo Beck Park Prairie. See the wonder of nature as the season changes. The City and Park Board have two nature hikes on tap led by Lynn Johnson, Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and Springboro resident.
dayton.com
Fraze festival to spotlight Dayton restaurants, businesses
The Taste, a festival featuring samples from a variety of culinary talents in the Dayton area, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Lincoln Park Civic Commons at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. Presented by the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood (KMO) Chamber of Commerce, The Taste...
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
dayton.com
Owner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74
Tony Spaziani, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano, died Monday at age 74. His daughter, Cassaundra Spaziani, told Dayton.com he had a mild heart attack three weeks ago and died from complications. Giovanni’s, known as one of the region’s longest-established restaurants, was founded in 1953. Spaziani...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTN
Wedding Trends for the Fall Season
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) -Kathy Piech Lukas of Your Dream Day joins us via Zoom to talk Fall wedding trends. Did you know Fall has become more popular than summer for weddings?. There are lots of great colors to incorporate into your wedding this time of year.
columbusnavigator.com
The Most Vital Columbus Parks You Need To Visit That Aren’t Metro Parks
Columbus is home to some truly spectacular parks. With some of the oldest parks in the area (and the country) Columbus residents have long been lucky to stroll through these incredible areas. Of course, our Metro Parks system is amazing and it gets a ton of love from everyone, including us.
Eaton Register Herald
Pork Festival announces grandstand music lineup
EATON — The 51st Annual Preble County Pork Festival is adding top entertainment from Ohio performers and groups throughout the festival weekend, Sept. 17-18, and is even bringing a country music legend to headline a Saturday evening concert at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Complimentary grandstand performances on Saturday and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion
The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
Remembering Roger Glass: Miami Valley starts saying final goodbyes
KETTERING — The Miami Valley started saying its final goodbyes to a Dayton icon. Roger Glass, entrepreneur and philanthropist, died Thursday at the age of 79-years old. He was the president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza and named, “Daytonian of the Year,” in 2019. >>Remembering Roger...
Village of Covington to host groundbreaking ceremony for first new park in over 100 years
MIAMI COUNTY — This week the Village of Covington will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its first new park in over 100 years. The ceremony will take place on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the location of the future park at 25 Grant Street. The construction of Schoolhouse...
wyso.org
Straight outta Yellow Springs: the incomparable Issa Ali
Some people just stand out. They make heads turn in a room, they make people gawk at the mall. A few people in life are stars, and then a fewer number are even bigger stars…stars that burn just a little brighter than the others. You know ‘em when you see 'em. And in that category, you can place Issa Ali.
Your Radio Place
Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE
The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
Scrap metal blaze sends plumes of smoke into the sky in Dayton
DAYTON — Plumes of black smoke emerged from a scrap metal fire in Dayton Monday afternoon. An officer reported smoke coming from Franklin Iron and Metal Corp located on East 1st Street in Dayton around 5:50 p.m., according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Captain Brad French with the Dayton Fire...
wyso.org
“Rally for Recovery” takes over downtown Dayton
Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event was hosted by Families of Addicts, an organization at the center of the substance use disorder treatment community in the Miami Valley. They hold weekly meetings with support groups and more. They also...
dayton.com
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns
A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
Comments / 2