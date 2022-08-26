ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow Springs, OH

The Taste and Sound of Tipp City with Tippecanoe Market Days

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The Downtown Tipp City Partnership announced the return of Tippecanoe Market Days! Combining fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and music in downtown Tipp City. Tippecanoe Market Days will be held on the first Friday of each month through September, 5pm – 9pm. This event will coincide...
Nature Walk at E. Milo Beck Park in Springboro

See the wonder of nature as the season changes Aug.28 and Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. at E. Milo Beck Park Prairie. See the wonder of nature as the season changes. The City and Park Board have two nature hikes on tap led by Lynn Johnson, Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and Springboro resident.
Fraze festival to spotlight Dayton restaurants, businesses

The Taste, a festival featuring samples from a variety of culinary talents in the Dayton area, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Lincoln Park Civic Commons at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. Presented by the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood (KMO) Chamber of Commerce, The Taste...
Owner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74

Tony Spaziani, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano, died Monday at age 74. His daughter, Cassaundra Spaziani, told Dayton.com he had a mild heart attack three weeks ago and died from complications. Giovanni’s, known as one of the region’s longest-established restaurants, was founded in 1953. Spaziani...
Wedding Trends for the Fall Season

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) -Kathy Piech Lukas of Your Dream Day joins us via Zoom to talk Fall wedding trends. Did you know Fall has become more popular than summer for weddings?. There are lots of great colors to incorporate into your wedding this time of year.
Pork Festival announces grandstand music lineup

EATON — The 51st Annual Preble County Pork Festival is adding top entertainment from Ohio performers and groups throughout the festival weekend, Sept. 17-18, and is even bringing a country music legend to headline a Saturday evening concert at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Complimentary grandstand performances on Saturday and...
Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion

The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
Straight outta Yellow Springs: the incomparable Issa Ali

Some people just stand out. They make heads turn in a room, they make people gawk at the mall. A few people in life are stars, and then a fewer number are even bigger stars…stars that burn just a little brighter than the others. You know ‘em when you see 'em. And in that category, you can place Issa Ali.
Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE

The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
“Rally for Recovery” takes over downtown Dayton

Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event was hosted by Families of Addicts, an organization at the center of the substance use disorder treatment community in the Miami Valley. They hold weekly meetings with support groups and more. They also...
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns

A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
DAYTON, OH

