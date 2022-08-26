Read full article on original website
280living.com
Metro Roundup: Patriot Day to be celebrated in Vestavia Hills this year
This year’s Patriot Day service, which remembers the events of and sacrifices made on Sept. 11, 2001, will be held in Vestavia Hills this year on Sept. 11. The event rotates between Vestavia, Homewood and Mountain Brook. This year’s speaker is Michael Williams, a retired special agent in charge for the Birmingham field office of the U.S. Secret Service.
Metro Roundup: Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022
About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
Tickets go on sale for 2022 Taste of Hoover at Aldridge Gardens
Tickets went on sale today for the 2022 Taste of Hoover event at Aldridge Gardens. This year’s Taste of Hoover is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. and has at least 35 food and beverage establishments scheduled to participate, including at least 28 restaurants and caterers and seven beverage providers, said Tynette Lynch, the CEO of Aldridge Gardens and director of tourism and hospitality for the city.
Vineyard Family Services receives $25,000 grant for new Family Resource Center
Vineyard Family Services of Central Alabama (VFS) received a $25,000.00 grant on May 19, 2022. The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham endowed the grant in support of the future technology library, infrastructure support, and logistical capacity-building for the VFS’ Family Resource Center. Vineyard Family Services (VFS) is a faith-based...
Chamber’s Minute By The Shelby County Chamber: Chamber accepting nominations for tourism and recreation all-star awards
There’s still time to send in nominations for the 2022 Shelby County Tourism & Recreation Awards. The deadline is Sept. 9 and nominations are open to the public. This year's program will be co-hosted by Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and The Shelby County Chamber to recognize the best of the best for their daily contributions to Shelby County tourism and recreation.
Chelsea mother-daughter team start glamping business
Some of the tents available for rent from Luxe Tents, a glamping rental business offering tent bookings for a variety of events including corporate events to birthday parties and bachelorette parties. When Morgan Davis graduated from Chelsea High School in 2020, she did what many graduating seniors do — she...
Business Happenings - September 2022
Sono Bello is now open at The Summit. The company offers laser liposuction and body contouring. Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jersey Mike’s Subs opened a new location in the Cahaba Market strip center at 5413 U.S. 280 on Aug. 10. The franchise owners are Kimberly and Angelo Crowell. The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
2 Hoover high school lacrosse players become first to go to D1 schools
When they first started playing lacrosse in the fourth and fifth grades, Hoover teenagers Alexandra Burst and Kaitlyn Bellanca immediately fell in love with the game. They met when they played together in middle school and noticed they both had a stronger passion for lacrosse than the other girls on the team, which the pair believes is still the case today.
New faces on the board: Brian Boatman and Amber Polk to join SCBOE
When Amber Polk and Brian Boatman met each other in a grassroots group, they found out they had a lot in common. Both parents in the Shelby County School system, they soon learned they had the same agenda and wanted the same things for the schools. After some discussions, they decided to combine their efforts and run for the two open spots on the Shelby County Board of Education in the June 2022 election.
HS sports recap: Fall sports underway
Oak Mountain offensive lineman Hudson Youngblood (79) leads Oak Mountain to the sideline during a game between Pelham and Oak Mountain on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester. High school sports are officially underway, and here's a look at what's going with the...
The heart of a lion: ‘Old-school approach to life’ helps Briarwood QB lead
Last year, when Chris Neugent was hired as the band director at Briarwood Christian School, his first task was to build camaraderie among the band members. How would he do it? Four words. “Get CV in here,” someone told Neugent. “CV” is Christopher Vizzina, the five-star quarterback, the future...
Vinson honored for tenure with SCS
Superintendent Lewis Brooks honored longtime Shelby County Schools employee Cindy Vinson upon her retirement. During the July 28 Shelby County Board of Education meeting, Brooks said it was a special night as he recognized an outstanding employee for the school district. Vinson worked for Shelby County Schools for 25 years...
