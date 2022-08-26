ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra

GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.

Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.

The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass.

Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured.

"Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.

The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.

#Burning Man#Black Rock City#Sierra#Donner Pass
