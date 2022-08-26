ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Lab 138: Where are they now? Keeping tabs on players from the past with Honest Larry

By Justin Quinn
 5 days ago
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Boston Celtics can finally concentrate on finding the players on finishing their roster with the Kevin Durant trade request from the Brooklyn Nets rescinded, and in so doing will likely create some new alumni in the process by bringing on a few new players in place of the depth that they had in the 2021-22 NBA season.

But where are the players from Boston’s past signing for this upcoming season? What teams and leagues are they signing with? Who is making the leap into coaching? Who are still waiting for the logjam that is KD that just broke to open up some spots for them to sign with a team in the Association?

For this episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, we decided to take a trip down memory lane to get ourselves up to speed on where the alumni of the Celtics are going to spend the upcoming season.

To do that we enlisted friend of the pod and unofficial team Twitter historian Honest Larry, who linked up with your usual hosts Cameron Tabatabaie, Alex Goldberg, and Justin Quinn to figure out where these blasts from Boston’s past hang their hats (and their jerseys) now.

