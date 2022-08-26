The invasion of Normandy worked not only to liberate France, but it eventually freed Europe and led to the defeat of Hitler’s Nazi Germany nearly a year later. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders speaks to D-Day survivors about what we owe them now. Their responses are full of humility: they’re no heroes, they say, but did a job that needed to be done. The survivors want us to understand the cost of that day and remember those who died.Aug. 8, 2022.

