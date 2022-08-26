Read full article on original website
Related
Germany, Italy, and Japan had big plans for aircraft carriers to turn the tide of WWII, but they never made it into battle
At the start of World War II, many navies envisioned flattops in a supporting role for battleships. By 1945, those roles had reversed.
D-Day survivors share their memories of the WWII Normandy landings (Part 2)
The invasion of Normandy worked not only to liberate France, but it eventually freed Europe and led to the defeat of Hitler’s Nazi Germany nearly a year later. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders speaks to D-Day survivors about what we owe them now. Their responses are full of humility: they’re no heroes, they say, but did a job that needed to be done. The survivors want us to understand the cost of that day and remember those who died.Aug. 8, 2022.
The biggest hoard of Nazi treasure was found in a salt mine in Germany
German lootCredit: Department of Defense. Department of the Army. Public Domain Image. The biggest hoard of Nazi treasure was found in the tunnels below the city of Merkers in Germany.
Dozens of sunken WWII German ships resurface along Danube River as water levels hit record low
As Europe continues to experience a record heat wave that one top scientist said could signal its worst drought in 500 years, receding water levels along the continent's massive Danube River have exposed around two dozen sunken ships that belonged to the German army during World War II, according to Reuters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nationalinterest.org
DF-26: The Navy Has Plans to Destroy China’s Best ‘Carrier Killer’ Missile
The DF-26 comes with a “modular design,” meaning that the launch vehicle can accommodate two types of nuclear warheads and several types of conventional warheads. For many years, China’s infamous “carrier-killer” missiles have been making headlines for their ability to hold U.S. Navy aircraft carriers at risk and to prevent the U.S. Navy from safely operating close to the Chinese coastline for sea-launched aircraft to attack.
Hidden hunger stones discovered and they’re engraved with terrifying warning
HUNGER stones with scary warnings engraved on them have been uncovered by European researchers – here's what they mean. As droughts across Europe worsen, shrinking rivers keep revealing 'hunger stones' from centuries ago. What are hunger stones?. A hunger stone is a type of common "hydrological landmark" in Central...
The Weather Channel
Portuguese Man Finds Skeleton in His Backyard; Analysis Reveals It Belongs to the Largest Dinosaur Ever Found in Europe!
Imagine waking up one fine day, only to realise that one of the most gigantic creatures to have walked the Earth once resided where you currently live — and we do not mean this metaphorically!. In one such unprecedented turn of events, a man from Portugal’s Pombal, while carrying...
Five weirdest things exposed by drying lakes and rivers
Falling water levels in lakes and rivers across the globe have caused great concern among climate experts, and they have also led people to stumble upon a range of newly uncovered relics, from sunken ships to human remains. Nearly half of Europe is facing drought warnings, while dry conditions in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal
The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
Business Insider
When jets and helicopters go overboard, the US Navy has a special unit that brings them up from the seafloor
The US Navy's Supervisor of Salvage and Diving handles aircraft and personnel recovery and emergency response. A part of Naval Sea Systems Command, SUPSALV has been deployed around the world for such operations. Most recently, SUPSALV helped recover an F/A-18 that went over the side of an aircraft carrier. A...
Every Plane in Japan’s Air Force
The Chinese military exercises that encircled Taiwan in August — a response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taipei — took place just 70 miles from Japanese territory. During those four days of military grandstanding, China launched ballistic missiles, some of which fell into Japanese waters, a clear signal that any military […]
Eerie Photos Show How Underwater Artifacts Are Resurfacing In Europe As Water Levels Drop Because Of Drought
Receding water levels in Europe have revealed hidden and ominous treasures.
americanmilitarynews.com
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
USAF Eyeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat For Next Gen Air Dominance Program
BoeingThe U.S. Air Force secretary has confirmed that the service could buy the Australian drone as part of the NGAD tactical air combat program.
The US Navy fished a sunken F/A-18 Super Hornet out of the sea after the fighter jet blew off an aircraft carrier in rough weather
The aircraft blew off USS Harry S. Truman in early July because of "unexpected heavy weather" in the Mediterranean Sea, the Navy said.
The US Navy is looking at scrapping the 'Big E,' the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, at a private shipyard
In a newly released report, the Navy said dismantling and disposing of the "Big E" at a commercial shipyard will cut costs and save time.
Navy F-35C Surfaces Wearing New Mirror-Like Skin (Updated)
Fred Taleghani / FreddyB Aviation Photography The 'chrome' F-35C recently arrived at Point Mugu in California, which is hosting other specialized test aircraft for a major exercise.
The world's most alarming airplane landings
From cliffside runways to mountainous approaches, some of the most hazardous airplane landings are among the most beautiful.
Army Pfc. Lowell Smith accounted for from WWII
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently U.S. Army Pfc. Lowell D. Smith, 24, of Battle Creek, Michigan, killed during World War II was accounted for.
Is Nazi gold real?
Nazi soldiers looted numerous valuable items and tons of gold, but the chances of locating buried treasure are tiny.
Comments / 0