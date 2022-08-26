Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The always entertaining Zombie Run is coming back to Cornerstone Park in OctoberEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
AeroVironment’s New Mantis i23 D Multi-Sensor Imaging Payload Delivers Superior Daytime Surveillance Performance
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today introduced Mantis™ i23 D, a multi-sensor daytime imaging payload compatible with the Raven® B small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS). An enhanced daylight variant of its predecessor, the Mantis i23, Mantis i23 D maintains its ruggedized design and utilizes the same modular interface to allow for quick and simple swapping between payloads with no software updates required to the avionics or ground control systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005288/en/ The Mantis i23 D daytime imaging payload system allows operators to capture ISR at a greater aircraft standoff distance without compromising image quality. (Photo: AeroVironment, Inc.)
Epredia Launches Laser Cassette Printers Designed to Improve Sample Tracking and Laboratory Efficiency
PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics, today announced that it has launched U.S. sales of two state-of-the-art printers used in laboratories to identify and track tissue samples. The NOVA and VEGA laser cassette printers are designed for anatomical pathology laboratories to improve both patient sample tracking and efficiency. The printers are manufactured by Fa-Tech Diagnostics Europe, BV, which Epredia’s parent company PHC Holdings Corporation acquired in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005006/en/ Epredia Launches Laser Cassette Printers Designed to Improve Sample Tracking and Laboratory Efficiency (Photo: Business Wire)
Intelinair Named 2022 “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year”
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Intelinair, the maker of AGMRI®, today announced AgTech Breakthrough selected AGMRI Enterprise as “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year” in the 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. AgTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005121/en/ Intelinair named 2022 AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year by AgTech Breakthrough Award. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Phramalive.com
The continuum of the clinical trial participant experience
The continuum of the clinical trial participant experience. How technology integrations are fueling improved patient access beyond the research clinic. Over the past decade, the clinical research industry has steadily adopted new digital technologies to streamline business processes and improve user experiences, realizing efficiencies and insights along the way. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RentSpree Secures $17.3M to Expand Rental Management Tools
End-to-end rental management software startup RentSpree has raised $17.3 million in a Series B funding round it will use to expand its product offerings for both renters and agents while also seeking to further develop strategic partnerships. The fresh round of capital was led by Green Visor Capital, with participation...
MLS・
csengineermag.com
Raken Partners with EarthCam to Deliver Live Visual Data from Jobsites
EarthCam construction camera integration now available for Raken users. EarthCam, the global leader in live camera technology, content and services, today announced their partnership with Raken to make high-resolution live streaming video available within Raken’s construction management platform. More than 39,000 contractors use Raken worldwide to streamline project management and communication. This new collaboration provides live video data from EarthCam cameras for 24/7 insight on construction projects for safety, security and progress reporting.
How can predictive analytics help patients, communities receive better care
Hartford HealthCare and MIT professor, Dr. Dimitris Bertismas, together launched a company called H2O.
How Companies Are Using Innovative Technology to Improve On-the-Job Training
A new era of learning and development has emerged, in which companies induct employees into the company's workplace culture through programs tailored to each company, its expectations and its core values.
IN THIS ARTICLE
csengineermag.com
Leica Geosystems launches new safety awareness module in Leica ConX cloud solution
Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, today announced the launch of the new safety awareness module in the cloud-based collaboration platform Leica ConX. The integration of Leica Geosystems’ safety awareness solutions with ConX increases safety on construction sites by collecting and visualising data that enhances awareness, speeds up hazard response and provides better insights.
MintAir and Jaunt Air Mobility Form Strategic Partnership and Sign eVTOL Letter of Intent for South Korean Advanced Air Mobility Market
INCHEON, South Korea & DALLAS & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- MintAir Co. LTD (“MintAir”) signed a Letter of Intent with Jaunt Air Mobility LLC (“Jaunt”) to form a strategic partnership and purchase Jaunt Journey electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. MintAir has agreed to order up to 40 of Jaunt’s aircraft to bring air mobility services to the Korean markets. MintAir will serve as Jaunt’s exclusive Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) partner in the Korean market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005651/en/ MintAir is building an Advance Air Mobility service in the Republic of Korea and will work with Jaunt Air Mobility to launch commercial passenger air transportation operations in several Korean markets. “The Jaunt Journey’s eVTOL design offers the safest air taxi configuration that is operationally efficient, quiet, and sustainable,” quoted Eugene Choi, CEO of MintAir. (Photo: Business Wire)
JRNI Appoints Matthew Cross as Chief Technology Officer
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- JRNI, the leader in Enterprise Customer Engagement Solutions across the entire customer loyalty lifecycle, today announced the appointment of Matthew Cross as Chief Technology Officer. Matt will replace Interim CTO Yuan Cheng who will remain with JRNI as SVP of Technology Strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005442/en/ Introducing Matthew Cross, JRNI’s New CTO (Photo: Business Wire)
Serving the future of web data collection with “Data as a Service”
Data as a service (DaaS) is a cloud-based software solution that provides businesses with the ability to request continuous pipelines of fresh, complete, and high quality ready-to-use data. This feeds directly into an organisation’s data storages and strengthens the datasets which they base their insights on. DaaS platforms hold...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
financefeeds.com
Cogni hires Gallant FX founder Simon Grunfeld as VP Web3
Simon left the FX business in 2010 when the Dodd-Frank bill was introduced and put into effect in the United States. Simon Grunfeld, founder of Gallant FX, has joined US digital banking platform as VP of Web3, as per announcement. Dubbed “the lifestyle-focused banking platform bridging the gap between Web2...
thefastmode.com
Daon Partners with Neustar to Enhance Identity Proofing
Daon, the digital identity trust company, announced a partnership with Neustar that enables Daon to provide an integrated solution for deterministic authentication through automatic number identification (ANI) validation. The solution is designed to reduce fraud and mitigate call spoofing — a method of scamming that undermines trust in the caller...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
SME Demand Planning Success With Supply Chain 4.0: Win With the Power of Tech
Demand planning is tricky. Accuracy is a constant challenge. And the dread of errors always looms large. Moreover, spreadsheets need a great deal of time and effort to use. Meanwhile, customers' expectations keep growing. For SMEs, adapting to such dynamic market conditions is challenging and demand planning limitations are a...
Accenture Invests in Hyperspectral Satellite Company Pixxel to Monitor Earth’s Health
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Pixxel, a leader in cutting-edge earth imaging technology. Based in Bangalore with a presence in Los Angeles, Pixxel is building the world’s highest resolution hyperspectral imaging satellite constellation in order to offer industry AI-powered insights that discover, solve, and predict climate issues at a fraction of the cost of traditional satellites. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005694/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Pixxel, a leader in cutting-edge earth imaging technology. (Graphic: Business Wire) Pixxel’s satellites can capture images at hundreds of wavelengths in the electromagnetic spectrum and reveal key data about the health of our planet that is invisible to other satellites. The company’s planned constellation of hyperspectral satellites will reshape how businesses across agriculture, defense, mining, environmental, and other critical industries make decisions on a global level to reduce their environmental impact. The data from Pixxel’s satellites provides 8x more information and 50x better resolution than existing in-market options.
Tamr Welcomes Keith Barnes as Head of Public Sector
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Tamr, Inc., the leading cloud-native data mastering platform, today announced that Keith Barnes has joined the company as Head of Public Sector. Barnes joins Tamr from Azul, where he led the Public Sector business as Vice President. He will build on Tamr’s position as the industry’s leading modern data mastering solution for the public sector and drive the company’s next phase of growth in the sector. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005436/en/ Keith Barnes, Head of Public Sector, Tamr (Photo: Business Wire)
Indeed’s CMO on why every company should view marketing as a growth center, not a cost center
An effective CMO-CFO relationship results in shared KPIs and moves the needle for business, says Indeed CMO Jessica Jensen. In exploring the value of modern key performance indicators (KPIs), I’ve been speaking with academics and industry experts over the past few weeks. And as KPIs are becoming more customer experience oriented (for example, metrics such as employee experience, customer experience, and customer lifetime value) my conversations with experts continue to point to the importance of enhanced synergy between finance and marketing teams.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Latest Innovations to Improve Biopharmaceutical and Proteomics Workflows
MAASTRICHT, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- IMSC 2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, is showcasing a new mass spectrometry instrument and consumables that enable biopharmaceutical and proteomics customers to drive scientific breakthroughs and solve analytical challenges. The company will showcase these innovations during the International Mass Spectrometry Conference (IMSC), August 27-September 2, 2022, Booth 6, in the Maastricht Exhibition & Congress Centre (MECC), Maastricht, Netherlands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005079/en/ Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Ascend Tribrid mass spectrometer (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
African genomics startup 54gene lays off 95 as COVID testing business struggles
Founded in 2019 by Dr. Abasi Ene-Obong, the three-year-old startup seeks to address the gap in the global genomics market where less than 3% of genetic material used in pharmaceutical research is African. This is despite reports saying Africans and people of African ancestry are more genetically diverse than all other world populations combined.
Comments / 0