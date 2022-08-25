‘Ghost’ candidate to testify Seminole GOP chair asked her to run

Jestine Iannotti, whose independent candidacy was central to an apparent vote-siphoning scheme in a competitive Central Florida state Senate race in 2020, is expected to testify in court next week that Seminole County GOP Chairman Ben Paris asked her to run.

According to a Thursday court filing, Iannotti will take the witness stand at Paris’ criminal trial, which begins Monday. He is facing a misdemeanor charge that he contributed to Iannotti’s candidacy in his cousin’s name.

The scheme apparently was an attempt to aid Republican Sen. Jason Brodeur, who was Paris’ boss at the Seminole County Chamber of Commerce at the time of the race. Brodeur has denied any knowledge of his former employee’s actions.

Paris’ alleged role in recruiting Iannotti settles one of the scandal’s lingering mysteries: how the former substitute teacher with no political experience who was in the process of moving to Sweden came to be one of three “ghost” candidates who helped Republicans win key Florida Senate races in 2020.

Paris allegedly asked Iannotti to run during a five-and-a-half-minute phone call just after 9 a.m. on May 29, 2020, according to the records.

Afterward, he texted political consultant Eric Foglesong, who helped Iannotti become a candidate. Foglesong and Iannotti spoke by phone three times that day, including one call that lasted about 33 minutes, the records show. Iannotti and Foglesong, who are accused of misreporting campaign contributions, also are facing criminal charges in connection with the scheme.

Paris told the Orlando Sentinel last year he knew Iannotti but had nothing to do with her decision to run for the competitive state Senate seat.

Earlier this week, Paris tried to block public access to records associated with his case until its conclusion. The Sentinel is opposing that effort.

Paris’ attorney, Matthews Bark of Altamonte Springs, wrote in his motion to Seminole County Judge Wayne Culver that the extensive media coverage of his client’s case presented “a serious and imminent threat to the fair, impartial and orderly administration of justice” because potential jurors would be biased.

But Rachel Fugate and Minch Minchin, representing the Sentinel, countered that Paris’ motion interferes with the publication’s and the public’s right to monitor the criminal proceeding, writing that “the presence of publicity — which is all Paris has alleged here — is not synonymous with prejudice.”

Iannotti was one of three independent candidates who ran for competitive state Senate seats in 2020 and, though they did not campaign, were promoted as progressives in an advertisement blitz paid for by a group linked to consultants working closely with Florida Power & Light .

The utility denies it had any involvement in the spoiler candidate scheme, which was apparently intended to siphon votes from Democrats — including one of the utility’s most prominent critics in the state Legislature — and help Republicans win those races.

In South Florida’s state Senate District 37, former lawmaker Frank Artiles is accused of paying his friend Alex Rodriguez nearly $45,000 to run as an independent spoiler candidate in 2020. Rodriguez, who received more than 6,000 votes, pleaded guilty and is expected to testify against Artiles at his trial next month. Democrat José Javier Rodríguez lost that race by 32 votes to Republican Ileana Garcia.

Iannotti faces a felony charge and five misdemeanors. Foglesong, who told investigators he wrote the check that paid Iannotti’s filing fee, is facing three felony charges and two misdemeanors.

Brodeur, the CEO of the Seminole Chamber of Commerce, won election to the state Senate district, which then included all of Seminole County and part of Volusia, in 2020. He’s seeking reelection to represent the district, which now takes in part of northern Orange County and no longer includes Volusia.

Paris worked for Brodeur at the chamber until he was charged with a misdemeanor in May. His effort to shield his case from public view comes as court filings continue to emerge that shed light on the state investigation into the 2020 election.

Records added to the public court docket on Thursday showed FDLE agents questioned Foglesong about money transfers that fall between him and developer Chris Dorworth, a close Brodeur ally, including a $500 transfer he received from Dorworth on Sept. 1, 2020. Foglesong told investigators the money was a loan for a dental procedure for his wife.

The records show that on Sept. 7, Foglesong tried to send $350 to Todd Karvoski, who was also listed as a contributor on Iannotti’s campaign records, but the payment didn’t go through. Foglesong said he believed the payment was for “political consulting” work Karvoski had done for Foglesong.

Dorworth, a former state lawmaker and lobbyist, told the Sentinel on Thursday that FDLE has not contacted him. He confirmed the $500 transfer was a loan and said Foglesong paid him back a few days later.

Karvoski, who couldn’t be reached by the Sentinel on Thursday, told FDLE investigators that he occasionally met Foglesong for drinks after work, but he had not done any consulting work for him during the 2020 campaign season. He also said he had not given money to Iannotti and did not know why he was listed as one of her donors, with his profession identified by her campaign as “tech install.”

The New York Times reported last year that investigators probing former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and other federal crimes, have also been told of a conversation in which U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Dorworth discussed finding a third-party candidate to run in Brodeur’s race to help him win.

Dorworth said Thursday he doesn’t remember having that conversation with Gaetz.

“I’m fairly certain it didn’t take place – I have no recollection of it,” Dorworth said.

“It’s not illegal to have that conversation,” he added.

The records in Paris’ court docket also mention a $1,400 payment from a Louisiana political consultant in February 2021. The next day, Foglesong sent $200 to Dorworth, apparently repayment for a loan, and $760 to Karvoski, which Foglesong said was payment for work he had done.

Earlier this week, Greenberg, who is awaiting sentencing, was identified as a witness against Paris and Iannotti . Records posted to the Seminole County Clerk’s website Tuesday listed Greenberg as a Category “C” witness, which means he isn’t expected to testify at Paris’ and Iannotti’s trials but has provided information about the case.

The records also indicate that a 119-page transcript of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement interview with Greenberg has been provided to Paris’ and Iannotti’s defense counsel as part of the discovery process. It’s not clear what information Greenberg provided to investigators.

As part of its investigation, the FDLE has sent hundreds of records to the State Attorney’s Office, which have been turned over to Iannotti’s and Paris’ defense attorneys, including text messages, bank records for Iannotti, PayPal transaction logs and transcripts of sworn interviews with Paris’ cousin and an Orlando man listed as a contributor on Iannotti’s financial reports who said he never gave money to her campaign.

But the Seminole-Brevard State Attorney’s Office has declined to release those records, which typically become public when they are given to the defense.

Because the same records were entered into discovery for all three defendants and not all of them have received them, the office must withhold the documents, Chief Assistant State Attorney Stacey Straub Salmons wrote in an email last month.

Foglesong, who faces five charges, including three felonies, has yet to hire a lawyer and has not requested discovery. During his arraignment earlier this month, he confirmed to the judge he intends to hire a private attorney.

