The Woodlands, TX

Community Impact Houston

Barcenas Mexican Kitchen opens in League City

(Courtesy Barcenas Mexican Kitchen) Barcenas Mexican Kitchen had a grand opening in August for its new location at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway, Ste. 102, League City. The restaurant also has locations in Friendswood and La Marque. Operating since 1998, Barcenas serves Mexican staples, such as fajitas, enchiladas and tacos. Jake...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Houston Press

A Celebration of Texas Dive Bars, Clubs and Watering Holes

On a recent Friday afternoon, Anthony Head, author of Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State, is sitting in Warren’s Inn in downtown Houston, ready to talk about his new book. “Texas A&M (University Press) made me change the subtitle of the book to Enduring Neighborhood...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

All Wrapped Up: Best Places to Eat Dumplings of the World in Houston

If you’ve watched the “Stuffed” episode of “Ugly Delicious” with David Chang, you’ll find him cheekily pitting Asian dumplings against stuffed Italian pasta, attempting to see which reigns supreme, while criminally neglecting the wide world of other culinary delights wrapped in dough. A recent article by Jen Harris of the LA Times even offers up the peanut butter and jelly-filled after school snack Uncrustables as a candidate, blowing the door wide open in terms of the expansive exploration that can be done when it comes to dumplings. We’re here to sound off for the rich international landscape of dumplings that Houston offers, and for the sake of preventing this from becoming an hours-long read, we’re going with the broad definition of a dumpling being a dish that involves dough wrapped around a filling. (The delicious dough-ball variety of dumplings could be a list in itself.) We’ll let you decide for yourself which stuffed parcel wins. Spoiler alert: there’s no right or wrong answer, and in the game of dumpling thrones, everyone wins.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers Host Mega Adoption Event to Find Homes for 1000+ Pets in Need

HOUSTON, TX -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Local Artisan & Farmers Markets 2022

Enjoy the outdoors and support small businesses by heading to one of our local artisan and farmers markets. Montgomery Sip-n-Stroll Farmers Market – Enjoy fantastic handmade products, produce, and beverages supporting local vendors and businesses in beautiful historic downtown Montgomery. The market held Thursdays from 4:30 – 7:30 pm at 14326 on Liberty Street in Montgomery. Learn More.
CONROE, TX
twhscaledonian.com

Tip to tip comparison – Plush vs. Venetian Nail

Finding the perfect nail salon can be a difficult task. The Woodlands is overflowing with them on every corner. The most popular in our area are Plush Nail Bar and Venetian Nail Spa. Plush Nail Bar is located off of Woodlands Parkway and Terramont Dr. The inside is very modern...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
msn.com

Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival

The stars are aligned for the 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. And we do mean stars. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. Dozens of the country’s top chefs – including James Beard Award winners, cookbook authors, and food television superstars – are headed to Houston Oct. 21-23, joining Houston’s brightest culinary talents for the massive, three-day festival.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Local Fall Festivals 2022

Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more! The festival is held at Magnolia Event Center from noon – 4:00 p.m. Learn More.
CONROE, TX
houstoniamag.com

Houston’s Biggest Food Festival Returns This October

Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke Festival features an all-star lineup this year. After a two-year hiatus, the Southern Smoke Festival is back. James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and his non-profit, Southern Smoke Foundation, will be bringing the epic food festival back this year for three whole days instead of its usual one day. So, mark your calendars, because Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23 promises to be the best three-day weekend for Houston area foodies this year. Shepherd and Co. have gone all out this year, with a stacked lineup that includes more than 60 chefs—many of them from Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
monitordaily.com

Ritchie Bros. Sells More Than $54MM of Equipment at Houston Auction

Ritchie Bros. sold more than 4,980 equipment items for 675 consignors, generating more than $54 million in gross transaction value, at its fourth Houston auction of the year. “Another strong Houston auction with a ton of customers visiting the site ahead of the event to inspect and compare items prior to bidding online,” Chuck Roberson, regional sales manager for Ritchie Bros., said. “We had a great package of late-model Cat equipment in this auction that attracted a lot of attention and some solid pricing, including a 2019 Caterpillar 349FL hydraulic excavator that sold for $260,000 and a 2021 Cat 950GC wheel loader that sold for $200,000.”
HOUSTON, TX
railfan.com

Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2

HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

Battleship Texas heads off for repairs

The Battleship Texas is leaving its home at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site on Wednesday, according to an announcement from the the Battleship Texas Foundation (BTF), Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Texas Historical Commission.
LA PORTE, TX

