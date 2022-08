PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced the addition of Jimmie Kaska to the Pioneers' broadcasting team and will be joined by Wally Trouten starting with the 2022 football season. Kaska will handle the play-by-play duties while Trouten will serve alongside as the color analyst. The duo...

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO