Read full article on original website
Related
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Italian Heritage Festival sells fresh fried fritti
On the third Sunday of the month, in Clarksburg on West Main Street, cars are lined on the side of the street, waiting for their fresh fried fritti.
Here’s what will be at the Italian Heritage Festival
The City of Clarksburg will host the 43rd West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival, presented by Dan Cava Toyota, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County 4-H Empty Bowls Fundraiser Set for Sept. 25
Harrison County 4-H invites the community to our Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon! Sunday, Sept. 25. The event will take place at First United Methodist Church – corner of Pike and Second Streets in downtown Clarksburg. Join us at any time throughout the event: 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Tickets:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the “Dog Days” of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties. If you really want to get into the Mountain State spirit this season, surprise your friends and family with a charcuterie board loaded with West Virginia foods! Below are […]
WVDOH to host public informational workshop for Corridor H, Parsons to Davis construction project
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold a Public Informational Workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis Project from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Blackwater Falls State Park Conference Room, located at 1584 Blackwater Falls Road in Davis, Tucker County, West Virginia. The project involves the construction of an approximately 10-mile new location, four-lane, divided highway, with partial control of access, and will be a component of Appalachian Highway Corridor H (US 48). This meeting complies with federal requirements unde the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
WDTV
West Virginia Native selected for Times Square video presentation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When you look at Jocelyn Sykes you may just see a happy 5-year-old, but if you know Jocelyn then you know she’s on the rise to fame. “She’s very known in Clarksburg / Bridgeport because of my parents and they always show pictures and everything like that”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DAR Northern District holds meeting
PARKERSBURG — The James Wood Chapter DAR hosted the West Virginia DAR Northern District meeting on Aug. 20 at the Stout Memorial Methodist Church. In attendance were Northern District Director Tina Seese, Secretary Annetta Siers, Treasure Katie Brown, state Regnt Jane Larke and honorary Regents Mindy Davis, Charla Nutter McNobe and Ginger Nalley. James Wood members attending were Jane Richards, Julia Hoffman, Stephanie Phelps, Katherine Brown, Dina Braniff, Louise Wince, Elizabeth Phelps, Mary Smith, Carolyn Kesterson and Marge Logue. Forty-two members from the remaining Northern District chapters, Anne Royall, Blennerhassett, Colonel William Lowther, Ohio Valley and Wheeling, DAR state officers and members also attended.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvexplorer.com
West Virginia seeks resident opinions about black bears
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The W.Va. Division of Natural Resources is conducting a scientific study on black bears and black bear management that will involve telephone surveys of residents, according to a press release from the division. In the coming weeks, state residents may receive a phone call from Responsive...
connect-bridgeport.com
Educators for Decades at Multiple Schools throughout Harrison County, Barbara Lynn Berry, Passes at 83
Barbara “Bobbie” Lynn Ogden Berry, 83, of Sneads Ferry, NC, formerly of Wallace, WV went home to the Lord, while in her daughter’s arms on August 20, 2022, following a long battle with coronary heart disease. She was born October 27th, 1938, in the Ogden Farmhouse on...
Wheeling restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Local restaurant The Market Vines will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early September 2022. America’s Best Restaurants, a national marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with […]
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia
The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
WVDOH awards 15 construction contracts, several in NCWV
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways recently awarded 15 construction contacts for projects around the state, several of which are in north-central West Virginia. Six of the 15 construction contacts take place across our region. The following were awarded to north-central West Virginia counties:. A. Merante...
connect-bridgeport.com
One of Harrison County's Top Outdoor Tourism Draws Set to See State-Financed Six-Figure Upgrade
A rail trail that goes through Harrison is part of recent set of bids let by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to state officials, the. North Bend Rail Trail will see a six-figure construction effort in Harrison County. Jason Nelson, P.E., the WVDOH District Four Construction Engineer, said...
Counties with the oldest homes in West Virginia
(Stacker) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
lootpress.com
DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
Native culture shown at ‘Mountain Spirit Pow Wow’
The "Mountain Spirit Pow Wow" took place at the Mason-Dixon park on Aug. 27 and 28 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cookie company coming to Morgantown this week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — There will be a new place to satisfy your sweet tooth in Morgantown soon. Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location. In a Facebook post Monday, the nationwide cookie chain announced that its Morgantown location will be opening on Friday, Sept. 2. According to its store locator, this will be the […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Parks and Recreation Seeking Local Residents to Apply for Current Vacancy on its Board
Harrison County residents with an interest in the Parks and Recreation Department can apply for a vacancy with the board effective immediately. Harrison County Parks Commission is a board consisting of 10 land-owning citizens including representation of one member from the Harrison County Commission. Following the West Virginia Code guidelines, the Parks Commission meets a minimum of once a month to discuss the day-to-day operations, budget as well as long-term projects and capital improvements to properties leased by the Parks Department.
WVDNR seeks landowners interested in improving wildlife habitat
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, is seeking private landowners who want to improve wildlife habitat on their land. The partnership seeks to address shrinking populations of priority wildlife species by...
Comments / 0