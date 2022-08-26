ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Undercover Prostitution Operation Nets 12 Arrests

Abilene, Texas
 5 days ago

ABILENE, TX – Members of the Abilene Police Department Major Investigations, with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety, began an undercover prostitution sting operation over a two-day period beginning on Wednesday, August 24, and ending on Thursday, August 25. The operation, involving an undercover female police officer, ultimately led to the arrest of twelve individuals in the span of two days on charges of Prostitution.

Both days of the operation targeted an area along South 1st Street. In all, twelve male suspects were arrested while meeting with an undercover female officer they thought was a prostitute and pay for services. All twelve individuals are charged with State Jail Felony Solicitation of Prostitution.

